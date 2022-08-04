Read on www.ketk.com
Newcomers lead Sporting Kansas City past visiting Los Angeles Galaxy for 4-2 victory
When referee Michael Radchuk walked away from the review monitor and awarded a goal to Sporting Kansas City in the 40th minute, Willy Agada wheeled away from the middle of the field in celebration, jumping on Sporting manager Peter Vermes, grabbing him by the neck and planting a kiss on Vermes’ right cheek.
Campana out for Inter Miami game at Montreal Saturday. Higuain 50-50. Here are details
Inter Miami, eager to climb above the playoff line as the MLS season hits the final stretch, will be without its top scorer for the road game Saturday against CF Montreal.
Miami answers Romell Quioto’s brace in tie with CF Montreal
Romell Quioto scored twice for CF Montreal but Inter Miami twice found the equalizer on Saturday night to salvage a
Whitecaps score two late goals, stun Dynamo
Lucas Cavallini's goal in second-half stoppage time gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a dramatic 2-1 win over the visiting Houston Dynamo on Friday. The Whitecaps (8-10-6, 30 points) trailed 1-0 until the 88th minute, when substitute Simon Becher equalized in his MLS debut. That set the stage for Cavallini to create even more late-game magic for Vancouver two minutes into added time.
Second-half surge sends Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Union
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez, Brenner Souza da Silva and Álvaro Barreal scored second-half goals and FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday. Vázquez put Cincinnati up 1-0 in the 50th minute with his 14th goal of the season and Brenner Souza da Silva pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal five minutes later. Barreal scored in the 71st minute to cap the scoring for Cincinnati (8-8-8).
New England Revolution scores 3-0 road win over Orlando City
Matt Polster's seventh career goal opened the scoring, and the visiting New England Revolution went on to earn a 3-0 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday night. New England (7-7-9, 30 points) snapped its six-game winless streak with the victory. - MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S....
D.C. United ties Red Bulls in third match under Rooney
WASHINGTON — Rafael Romo made one save to help D.C. United earn a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.D.C. United (6-13-4) improved to 1-1-1 in its third match under coach Wayne Rooney.Carlos Miguel Coronel had two saves for New York (10-7-7) to match Romo's clean sheet.The Red Bulls had 13 shots to just four for D.C., but United had a 2-1 edge in shots on goal.
- Match ends, Columbus Crew 3, New York City FC 2. 90'+8' Second Half ends, Columbus Crew 3, New York City FC 2. 90'+8' Corner, New York City FC. Conceded by Jonathan Mensah.
FC Cincinnati acquire Matt Miazga from Chelsea
FC Cincinnati officially announced the acquisition of Chelsea FC defender Matt Miazga on Friday. The 27-year-old American joins the MLS
Gyasi Zardes' hat trick carries Rapids past Minnesota United
Gyasi Zardes scored a hat trick, the Colorado Rapids scored three goals in nine minutes of the first half, and after a 90-minute weather day, managed to hold on for a 4-3 win over Minnesota United Saturday night in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids (8-9-6, 30 points) earned points for...
