WASHINGTON — Rafael Romo made one save to help D.C. United earn a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.D.C. United (6-13-4) improved to 1-1-1 in its third match under coach Wayne Rooney.Carlos Miguel Coronel had two saves for New York (10-7-7) to match Romo's clean sheet.The Red Bulls had 13 shots to just four for D.C., but United had a 2-1 edge in shots on goal.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO