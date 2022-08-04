ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitecaps score two late goals, stun Dynamo

Lucas Cavallini's goal in second-half stoppage time gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a dramatic 2-1 win over the visiting Houston Dynamo on Friday. The Whitecaps (8-10-6, 30 points) trailed 1-0 until the 88th minute, when substitute Simon Becher equalized in his MLS debut. That set the stage for Cavallini to create even more late-game magic for Vancouver two minutes into added time.
Second-half surge sends Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Union

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez, Brenner Souza da Silva and Álvaro Barreal scored second-half goals and FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday. Vázquez put Cincinnati up 1-0 in the 50th minute with his 14th goal of the season and Brenner Souza da Silva pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal five minutes later. Barreal scored in the 71st minute to cap the scoring for Cincinnati (8-8-8).
New England Revolution scores 3-0 road win over Orlando City

Matt Polster's seventh career goal opened the scoring, and the visiting New England Revolution went on to earn a 3-0 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday night. New England (7-7-9, 30 points) snapped its six-game winless streak with the victory. - MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S....
D.C. United ties Red Bulls in third match under Rooney

WASHINGTON — Rafael Romo made one save to help D.C. United earn a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.D.C. United (6-13-4) improved to 1-1-1 in its third match under coach Wayne Rooney.Carlos Miguel Coronel had two saves for New York (10-7-7) to match Romo's clean sheet.The Red Bulls had 13 shots to just four for D.C., but United had a 2-1 edge in shots on goal.
New York City FC

- Match ends, Columbus Crew 3, New York City FC 2. 90'+8' Second Half ends, Columbus Crew 3, New York City FC 2. 90'+8' Corner, New York City FC. Conceded by Jonathan Mensah.
Gyasi Zardes' hat trick carries Rapids past Minnesota United

Gyasi Zardes scored a hat trick, the Colorado Rapids scored three goals in nine minutes of the first half, and after a 90-minute weather day, managed to hold on for a 4-3 win over Minnesota United Saturday night in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids (8-9-6, 30 points) earned points for...
