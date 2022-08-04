ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Yardbarker

Whitecaps score two late goals, stun Dynamo

Lucas Cavallini's goal in second-half stoppage time gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a dramatic 2-1 win over the visiting Houston Dynamo on Friday. The Whitecaps (8-10-6, 30 points) trailed 1-0 until the 88th minute, when substitute Simon Becher equalized in his MLS debut. That set the stage for Cavallini to create even more late-game magic for Vancouver two minutes into added time.
ESPN

Jeremy Ebobisse’s late goal lifts Earthquakes to draw with Austin FC

Jeremy Ebobisse scored on a header in the 88th minute to lift the visiting San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-3 draw with Austin FC on Saturday in a wild Western Conference match. Sebastian Driussi scored twice in the first half for Austin, capping a five-goal outburst from the teams before halftime. Druissi's second goal, in the 44th minute, gave the home side a lead it carried into the final minutes when Ebobisse sent home a crossing pass from Cristian Espinoza and allowed the Earthquakes (5-10-9, 24 points) to split the points in the match.
ESPN

New England Revolution scores 3-0 road win over Orlando City

Matt Polster's seventh career goal opened the scoring, and the visiting New England Revolution went on to earn a 3-0 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday night. New England (7-7-9, 30 points) snapped its six-game winless streak with the victory. - MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S....
Yardbarker

Timbers host FC Dallas in pivotal match for both teams

The Portland Timbers host FC Dallas on Saturday night in a match that could prove pivotal for both teams' postseason chances. Dallas (9-7-8, 35 points) enters its second consecutive away match in the Pacific Northwest in fourth place in the Western Conference, but with only three points separating them from eighth-place Portland.
ESPN

Gyasi Zardes' hat trick carries Rapids past Minnesota United

Gyasi Zardes scored a hat trick, the Colorado Rapids scored three goals in nine minutes of the first half, and after a 90-minute weather day, managed to hold on for a 4-3 win over Minnesota United Saturday night in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids (8-9-6, 30 points) earned points for...
FOX Sports

Second-half surge sends Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Union

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez, Brenner Souza da Silva and Álvaro Barreal scored second-half goals and FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday. Vázquez put Cincinnati up 1-0 in the 50th minute with his 14th goal of the season and Brenner Souza da Silva pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal five minutes later. Barreal scored in the 71st minute to cap the scoring for Cincinnati (8-8-8).
Yardbarker

Reports: FC Cincinnati acquiring D Matt Miazga from Chelsea

FC Cincinnati are finalizing a deal to acquire center back Matt Miazga on a free transfer from Premier League side Chelsea, MLSsoccer.com and The Queen City Press reported Thursday. Miazga will sign a max-TAM deal and won't require a designated player spot, per the reports. FC Cincinnati were atop the...
