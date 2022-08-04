Read on www.ketk.com
Campana out for Inter Miami game at Montreal Saturday. Higuain 50-50. Here are details
Inter Miami, eager to climb above the playoff line as the MLS season hits the final stretch, will be without its top scorer for the road game Saturday against CF Montreal.
Newcomers lead Sporting Kansas City past visiting Los Angeles Galaxy for 4-2 victory
When referee Michael Radchuk walked away from the review monitor and awarded a goal to Sporting Kansas City in the 40th minute, Willy Agada wheeled away from the middle of the field in celebration, jumping on Sporting manager Peter Vermes, grabbing him by the neck and planting a kiss on Vermes’ right cheek.
Whitecaps score two late goals, stun Dynamo
Lucas Cavallini's goal in second-half stoppage time gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a dramatic 2-1 win over the visiting Houston Dynamo on Friday. The Whitecaps (8-10-6, 30 points) trailed 1-0 until the 88th minute, when substitute Simon Becher equalized in his MLS debut. That set the stage for Cavallini to create even more late-game magic for Vancouver two minutes into added time.
Jeremy Ebobisse’s late goal lifts Earthquakes to draw with Austin FC
Jeremy Ebobisse scored on a header in the 88th minute to lift the visiting San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-3 draw with Austin FC on Saturday in a wild Western Conference match. Sebastian Driussi scored twice in the first half for Austin, capping a five-goal outburst from the teams before halftime. Druissi's second goal, in the 44th minute, gave the home side a lead it carried into the final minutes when Ebobisse sent home a crossing pass from Cristian Espinoza and allowed the Earthquakes (5-10-9, 24 points) to split the points in the match.
New England Revolution scores 3-0 road win over Orlando City
Matt Polster's seventh career goal opened the scoring, and the visiting New England Revolution went on to earn a 3-0 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday night. New England (7-7-9, 30 points) snapped its six-game winless streak with the victory. - MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S....
Timbers host FC Dallas in pivotal match for both teams
The Portland Timbers host FC Dallas on Saturday night in a match that could prove pivotal for both teams' postseason chances. Dallas (9-7-8, 35 points) enters its second consecutive away match in the Pacific Northwest in fourth place in the Western Conference, but with only three points separating them from eighth-place Portland.
Gyasi Zardes' hat trick carries Rapids past Minnesota United
Gyasi Zardes scored a hat trick, the Colorado Rapids scored three goals in nine minutes of the first half, and after a 90-minute weather day, managed to hold on for a 4-3 win over Minnesota United Saturday night in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids (8-9-6, 30 points) earned points for...
Second-half surge sends Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Union
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez, Brenner Souza da Silva and Álvaro Barreal scored second-half goals and FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday. Vázquez put Cincinnati up 1-0 in the 50th minute with his 14th goal of the season and Brenner Souza da Silva pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal five minutes later. Barreal scored in the 71st minute to cap the scoring for Cincinnati (8-8-8).
Reports: FC Cincinnati acquiring D Matt Miazga from Chelsea
FC Cincinnati are finalizing a deal to acquire center back Matt Miazga on a free transfer from Premier League side Chelsea, MLSsoccer.com and The Queen City Press reported Thursday. Miazga will sign a max-TAM deal and won't require a designated player spot, per the reports. FC Cincinnati were atop the...
