Paterson, NJ

Body found in Passaic River possibly missing Paterson man, police say

By Nicholas Katzban, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago
Investigators have tentatively identified a body found in the Passaic River as Thadius Wilder, 35, ofPaterson, who was allegedly fleeing officers when he was last seen on Saturday, police said Thursday.

Officers were attempting to apprehend Wilder at the Speer Village housing complex on Saturday for an open warrant when he fled on foot, eventually running onto Route 21, said Deputy Chief Jonathan Schaer of the Passaic Police Department.

Authorities searched the immediate area until calling off the pursuit due to high traffic volume, Schaer stated. A day later, Wilder's family reported him missing to authorities.

The highway runs along the river for nearly 15 miles from Newark to Paterson.

The body, believed to be Wilder's, pending an autopsy by the Regional Medical Examiner, was discovered Monday by kayakers, according to police.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Wilder," Passaic Mayor Hector Lora stated, and called his apparent death "a terrible tragedy."

A possible relative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Wilder's death is being investigated by the state Attorney General's Office, the Passaic County Prosecutor’sOffice, and the city's Internal Affairs Division.

Comments / 9

John Willis Jr
3d ago

The whole police department needs to be investigated! A town that’s known for corruption, it stems from top to bottom.. it’s always a tragedy until it’s one of their own!!

Reply
2
 

