The Suburban Times
The Infinite Extended Through Sept. 5
Following an overwhelming positive reaction and continued support from the Tacoma community, THE INFINITE announced today its extension of the Seattle-Tacoma tour stop. The first and largest collective virtual reality experience, inspired by NASA, will continue to send guests into an out-of-this-world immersive space journey at the historic Tacoma Armory through Monday, Sept. 5 – before heading to their next stop in Richmond, San Francisco in October 2022.
The Suburban Times
Save the date: Aug. 13 Saturday Street Festival
City of Lakewood announcement. Join us as we continue our summer celebrations for our next Saturday Street Festival on Motor Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. The theme of the evening is Jazz Night & Car Show. We’ll have three live performances from the Indigo Jazz band (4-5:30 p.m.), Obe Quarless Steel Plan Music (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and Michael Powers (6:30-8:30 p.m.). Join us for family fun activities, stroll the car show, grab a bite from the food trucks or listen to the music from the beer garden.
The Suburban Times
Virtual Workshop on How to Do Business With the City of Tacoma on August 17
TACOMA, Wash. – As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the Community and Economic Development Department’s Equity in Contracting team is hosting a virtual workshop and Q&A session on August 17, 2022 from 11 AM – 12:30 PM. This event is free and open to all.
The Suburban Times
Window Fall Prevention
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. Window falls account for serious injuries among children, especially under the age of seven. According to Seattle Children’s Hospital, most children who fall through windows fall through a screen that was properly installed. Please remember these safety tips to keep kids safe. Screens...
The Suburban Times
Wildfire Safety Tips
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) was dispatched to a brush fire at the 10200 block of Earley Avenue SW in Lakewood. Crews arrived to find a fast moving brush fire and called for additional units.
The Suburban Times
Bates Technical College’s Digital Media program students create and produce documentary about Tacoma’s 1942 Japanese internment
Bates Technical College press release. Tacoma, Wash. — Bates Technical College’s Digital Media program instructor Brian Parker knows the value of hands-on learning, so when the Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation approached the program to create a historical documentary, he grabbed the opportunity. Said Parker, “Providing our students with...
The Suburban Times
Letter: Cash Roots Initiative
Submitted by Jason Medley. Grass root initiatives are a thing of the past. The average person is hard pressed in our society to make a change; the deck is stacked against them. All outlets to reach people are controlled by agenda driven leadership, even at the local level. So, how does one affect change?
