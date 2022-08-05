City of Lakewood announcement. Join us as we continue our summer celebrations for our next Saturday Street Festival on Motor Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. The theme of the evening is Jazz Night & Car Show. We’ll have three live performances from the Indigo Jazz band (4-5:30 p.m.), Obe Quarless Steel Plan Music (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and Michael Powers (6:30-8:30 p.m.). Join us for family fun activities, stroll the car show, grab a bite from the food trucks or listen to the music from the beer garden.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO