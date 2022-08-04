Read on www.whby.com
Waupaca County officials trade accusations of wrongdoing
WAUPACA, Wis–A special prosecutor is appointed to review an investigation into the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office. District Attorney Veronica Isherwood says the prosecutor will review the state’s investigation for possible criminal charges. Sheriff Tim Wilz ordered the investigation amid allegations that his department altered police reports without...
Bus driver sentenced to three months in jail for drinking on school field trip
GREEN BAY, Wis–A former Green Bay school bus driver will spend three months in jail for drinking while traveling with kids on a field trip. James Nelson was convicted in Brown County Court on one count of O-W-I with a minor passenger. Students from Lincoln Elementary School found empty...
Worker killed in accident at De Pere business
DE PERE, Wis. — A worker is killed in an industrial accident at a De Pere business. The incident was reported at the C.A. Lawton Co. Foundry Friday afternoon. No other details have been released. De Pere police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
Life sentence handed down in Green Bay murder case
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man found guilty in a brutal stabbing death will have a chance for parole someday. A Brown County judge allows Andres Garcia-Saenz to apply for supervised release in April of 2060. Garcia-Saenz was given the mandatory life sentence on one count of First Degree...
One killed, three seriously injured in crash near New London
NEW LONDON, WI — One person is killed and four others are seriously injured in a three vehicle crash on Highway 45 near New London. the New London Police Department says a southbound pickup truck apparently crossed the center line and hit two northbound vehicles. The crash took place near the Wolf River around 4:30 Friday night. Investigators were still on the scene nearly six-hours later. The names of the victims have not been released.
Gas prices continue to fall in the Fox Valley
CHICAGO, Wis–Gas prices continue to trend downward in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com’s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.60 per gallon. That’s down 14-cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 18-cents to $3.62 a gallon. The national average fell 15-cents and stands at...
Brown County Board considering another extension of the .5% sales tax
GREEN BAY, Wis–Brown County is looking to continue funding Capital Improvement Plan projects with sales tax dollars. Richard Schadewald, chair of the county’s Administration Committee, tells Jonathan Krause on Krause and Company the sales tax ordinance passed in 2017 has accomplished what the county hoped it would. Schadewald...
AASD approves referendum question for November 8 ballot
APPLETON, WI. — The Appleton Area School District approves a resolution on a referendum for a 129 point-eight million dollar bonding request. Those funds would be used for district-wide updates to classroom and STEM areas, safety and security improvements, construction of a new elementary school and remodeling and learning space updates at all elementary schools. Other projects will include renovations and construction of additions at the middle schools and the high schools, which includes new classrooms and a high school fitness center. A resolution authorizing the district’s budget to exceed revenue limits by five-million dollars for recurring purposes was also approved by the board of education on Monday. Superintendent Greg Hartjes says the referendum took much time and effort to ensure voters understand what’s involved.
