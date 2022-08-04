APPLETON, WI. — The Appleton Area School District approves a resolution on a referendum for a 129 point-eight million dollar bonding request. Those funds would be used for district-wide updates to classroom and STEM areas, safety and security improvements, construction of a new elementary school and remodeling and learning space updates at all elementary schools. Other projects will include renovations and construction of additions at the middle schools and the high schools, which includes new classrooms and a high school fitness center. A resolution authorizing the district’s budget to exceed revenue limits by five-million dollars for recurring purposes was also approved by the board of education on Monday. Superintendent Greg Hartjes says the referendum took much time and effort to ensure voters understand what’s involved.

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO