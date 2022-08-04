Railroad Fire leads to mandatory evacuations for businesses in Canyon Country

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Related
signalscv.com
Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway
A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
5-acre brush fire breaks out in Gorman; SigAlert issued: Officials
A SigAlert was issued Saturday for both directions of the 138 Freeway connectors from the 5 Freeway due to a 5-acre fire in Gorman, officials said. The Hughes Fire was 1 acre as of just before 5 p.m., but it had grown to 5 acres by 5:05, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced. It […]
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials
One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
signalscv.com
Update: Power out in Canyon Country
A power outage in Canyon Country on Friday night left many customers still without power Saturday morning, according to Jeff Monford, senior advisor at Southern California Edison. Monford said he did not know how many were initially without power, when the outage first occurred, but said 144 are still without...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
1 killed, 4 hospitalized after Palmdale crash
PALMDALE, Calif. - One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was...
scvnews.com
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
The Los Angeles County Fire Department battled a brush fire Thursday along Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way. The fire, dubbed “Railroad Fire,” was first reported around 2:40 p.m. As a precaution, deputies are closing Soledad Canyon Road in both directions, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Commuter Way.
Whittier rollover crash believed to be DUI, police say
Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Whittier Saturday morning. The crash took place around 12:45 a.m. on Beverly Boulevard near Norwalk Boulevard, according to the Whittier Police Department. Police say a black sedan lost control, crashed into an power pole and then rolled over several times. Of the four occupants in […]
Death of woman found in Woodland Hills home ruled a homicide
The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pursuit of suspected catalytic convert thieves ends in fiery crash in Huntington Beach
Flames spewed from a wrecked vehicle that crashed following a police pursuit in Huntington Beach early Saturday morning. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, an officer assigned to the graveyard shift observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood in the area of Atlanta Avenue and Newland Street […]
mynewsla.com
Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking
As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
Santa Clarita Radio
Car Skids Off-Road In Canyon Country Crash, No Injuries Reported
No injuries were reported after a car skid off the road into a planter in a Canyon Country crash Wednesday. Around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, a car skidded through the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Via Princessa in a Canyon Country crash, according to Bradley Grose, who caught the collision from his drone.
Jaguar Sedan Catches Fire on 14 Freeway
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A Jaguar sedan caught fire late Friday night, Aug. 5, on the northbound 14 Freeway in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 11:36 p.m. to the northbound 14 Freeway just north of the I-5 Freeway regarding a Jaguar sedan fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nurse Accused in Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A memorial of candles and flowers grew at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators worked to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no sign of attempting to stop for a red light.
Canyon News
Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Bicycle Accident near Los Alisos Boulevard [Mission Viejo, CA]
78-Year-Old Man Dead after Bicycle Accident near Entidas. The deadly incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., near Entidas. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident and the total number of parties involved remains unclear. Crews closed the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties before it was later reopened.
2urbangirls.com
Actress in critical condition after crashing into LA area home
MAR VISTA, Calif. – Actress Anne Heche is in critical condition Saturday after crashing her car into a home in Mar Vista and sparking a fire, according to multiple media reports. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a house in the 1700 block of South...
L.A. Weekly
Several Hurt in Multi-Car Accident on 405 Freeway [Costa Mesa, CA]
Multiple Injured in Auto Collision near State Route 55. The crash happened around 12:28 p.m., near the State Route 55 junction, by Red Hill Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Authorities said several vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck that caught on fire and exploded at the...
1 Extricated in Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lake Balboa, Los Angeles, CA: One person was trapped after a traffic collision involving at least three vehicles that spanned a large area east and west of… Read more "1 Extricated in Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision"
Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home
LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
Comments / 0