ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

14-year-old boy arrested after auto thefts, police search for 2 more juveniles involved

By Kelli Arseneau, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Je9XH_0h5NKYxX00

SHEBOYGAN – Sheboygan police arrested a 14-year-old boy Thursday in connection with auto thefts.

Around 2:21 a.m. Thursday, an officer tried to stop a vehicle at the 3000 block of Calumet Drive. The vehicle failed to stop for the officer at Evergreen Park, and the occupants abandoned the vehicle and ran away, according to the Sheboygan Police Department.

Police located several individuals involved, and later found out the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the morning but had not yet been reported.

The 14-year-old boy, from Sheboygan, was arrested and has been referred to juvenile authorities for auto theft charges. Police are working to locate the two other juveniles connected with the incident.

During investigation of the incident, police learned all three juveniles were involved in stealing a different vehicle from the north side of Sheboygan July 29. Both vehicles were recovered and returned to their owners, according to Sheboygan police.

For all three juveniles, police are referring charges of theft and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.

Police said in both cases, the juveniles targeted unlocked vehicles with push-to-start ignitions that had key fobs left inside.

In a news release, Sheboygan police reminded residents to not leave keys in their vehicles, remove any valuables and lock the doors. Officers are conducting inspections of vehicles in targeted neighborhoods "to help remind residents of the avoidable risk of these types of thefts," Sheboygan police said, and will leave a card on the windshield of inspected vehicles.

Police encourage anyone with information about the auto thefts to call 920-459-3333.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tactical situation at Beaver Dam hotel began when man left gun in room, police say

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An hours-long tactical situation in Beaver Dam Monday began when a guest left a gun in a hotel room, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday night, the Beaver Dam Police Department said staff members at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Seippel Boulevard called them around 11:25 a.m. after finding a...
BEAVER DAM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Sheboygan, WI
Crime & Safety
Sheboygan County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Sheboygan, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver shot on I-94 EB near 25th Street

MILWAUKEE - A driver was shot on I-94 EB Sunday night, Aug. 7 near the 25th Street off-ramp, shutting down the freeway. Sheriff's officials diverted all eastbound traffic off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Algoma man who died crashing into a haybine identified

RED RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man from Algoma who died following a crash with a haybine. According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, on August 6 around 4:30 p.m., there was a reported accident on CTH AB in the Township of Red River. An initial investigation showed that a haybine was going northbound on CTH AB and a pickup truck ran into the back of it.
ALGOMA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident

One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Juveniles#Thefts#Calumet Drive
wearegreenbay.com

Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
DE PERE, WI
dailydodge.com

Law Enforcement Responding To Tactical Situation In Beaver Dam

4:05pm Monday Update (Beaver Dam) A man with a weapon is barricaded in room at a Beaver Dam hotel. Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Beaver Dam Police Department are conducting a joint operation at the Holiday Inn Express at 311 Seippel Boulevard. There are several law enforcement vehicles including tactical response-type vehicles. Beaver Dam Deputy Chief Brandon Stommel says the suspect is in a room on the second floor by himself.
BEAVER DAM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
BUTTE DES MORTS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: WIS 23 in Fond du Lac reopened

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 23 is back open in Fond du Lac after a crash closed the highway for just under an hour. Authorities say that the incident is cleared and all lanes are back open. The closure was expected to last two hours but was cleared within an hour.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WEST ALLIS, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

919
Followers
299
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy