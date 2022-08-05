ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Incident News

Texas Wildfire alert: Big Sky update 2022-08-05

 4 days ago
Big Sky Fire smoke plume Aug 2, 2022

Last updated: Thu, 04 Aug 2022 16:11:45

Incident is 60% contained.

Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to assist local officials on the Big Sky Fire in Gillespie County just after noon on August 2, 2022. The fire is approximately 9 miles north of Fredericksburg. Local authorities have requested the public avoid the area around Eckert Road and Lower Crabapple Road. Approximately 40 residents were initially evacuated. State resources staged in Kerrville, including Texas A&M Forest Service heavy equipment and a strike team of engines, responded along with aviation crews. Aviation during the first operational period, Aug 2,  included 7 fixed wing and 2 helicopters providing aerial assistance. Aviation resources are on standby as needed for continued operations.By 3:30, on Aug 2, crews reported the fire was approximately 200 acres, burning in grass and brush fuels, being pushed by sustained 15 mph winds, with gusts around 25 mph.  Local resources remained on scene overnight, monitoring points of concernAs of Aug 3, preliminary perimeter is 1400 acres (subject to revision) and approximately 100 personnel were involved in the fire suppression efforts.State and local crews are working in coordination to provide point protection and construct containment line. See Recent Articles below for Updates.As always, fire managers want to remind the public that drones are not allowed to be flown around active wildland firefighting efforts. When unknown aircraft, including drones, are spotted near the fire, all responding aviation is immediately grounded. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place for the area over the fire area [NOTAM: FDC 2/2523, https://bit.ly/3zPDzFZ]. Please avoid the area to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft.

View Big Sky Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Big Sky Fire helitanker Aug 2, 2022
Big Sky Fire flame front Aug 2, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KU04z_0h5NKONV00
Mosaic of Big Sky Fire on Aug 3, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062KAN_0h5NKONV00
Big Sky Smoke Column on August 2, 2022

