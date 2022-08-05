ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Wildfire alert: Hog Trough Fire update 2022-08-05

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0terDh_0h5NKFQy00
Thinned Road with Hog Trough Smoke

Last updated: Thu, 04 Aug 2022 17:52:17

Incident is 0% contained.

Hog Trough Fire was discovered July 17th. It is located five miles east of Black Bear Campground and seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls. It is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area (WSA) on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. There are no structures currently threatened and no evacuations. Area, trail and road closures are in effect. Please refer to the Closures tab for most specific closure information. Skalkaho Highway (Highway 38) is OPEN. Forest Service Road 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Highway 38 (Skalkaho Highway) to Mile Marker 5 near Skalkaho Creek Trailhead #503. Forest Service 5070 (Sand Basin Creek) Road is also closed. The fire transferred command from the Western Montana All Hazard Type 3 Incident Management Team to the Northern Rockies Team 5 Type 2 Incident Management Team at 7 pm MDT on August 3rd. 

View Hog Trough Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qonuG_0h5NKFQy00
Ladder Fuel Consumption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSABQ_0h5NKFQy00
Group tree torching in Hog Trough
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43W0T9_0h5NKFQy00
Hog Trough Fire July 29, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eflzl_0h5NKFQy00
Hog Trough Fire July 29, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLf7f_0h5NKFQy00
Hog Trough Fire Burned Area July 28, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rcn58_0h5NKFQy00
Smoke from Hog Trough Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wweBZ_0h5NKFQy00
Fire Info Board at FS 75 Road and Highway 38
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5Iz0_0h5NKFQy00
July 22 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQJAm_0h5NKFQy00
July 22 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwWIU_0h5NKFQy00
July 21 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHKWt_0h5NKFQy00
July 19 Aerial View

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

6 Montana campgrounds to visit year-round

The summer camping season is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean camping has to stop! Montana has several campgrounds that can be used year-round, according to Onlyinyourstate. Here is a list of campgrounds to try during any time of the year. Rocky Mountain Hi Campground. Located in Kalispell. Great...
MONTANA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon

The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
PAULINA, OR
Popular Science

Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground

Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
yourbigsky.com

Montana fatality crashes sharp increase in July

After Montana’s crash fatality numbers dropped significantly in the first part of 2022, they increased drastically in the month of July. “Vehicle drivers need to wear their seatbelts and motorcycle drivers need to take wearing a helmet seriously,” MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said. 35 people died on Montana’s...
MONTANA STATE
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
Daily Montanan

Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest

Four Montana groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service for a decision that they say abandons 10 wildlife standards those agencies have used for the past 30 years to protect grizzly bear, lynx, elk, moose and more animals in the region. In a lawsuit filed in federal court […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trough#Western Montana#Montana Wildfire#Hog Trough Smoke#Black Bear Campground#Skalkaho Falls#Mdt
oilcity.news

Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought

CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
montanarightnow.com

FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Montanan

Zortman-Landusky mine owner fined more than $500K for mining violations

Using satellite imagery, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has cited a mine owner and operator more than a half-million dollars in fines for illegally exploring mining without proper permits and warned that years of clean-up and remediation done to alleviate toxic acid mine drainage may be have been undone. The DEQ cited Luke Ployhar, […] The post Zortman-Landusky mine owner fined more than $500K for mining violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement

With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Jackson Hole Radio

Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined

A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
IDAHO STATE
rmef.org

Elk Poachers Sentenced in Oregon

Below is a news release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Sentencing is complete for two Hines residents involved in killing at least seven...
OREGON STATE
Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
ELMO, MT
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

479
Followers
31
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy