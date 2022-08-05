Montana Wildfire alert: Hog Trough Fire update 2022-08-05

Thinned Road with Hog Trough Smoke

Last updated: Thu, 04 Aug 2022 17:52:17

Incident is 0% contained.

Hog Trough Fire was discovered July 17th. It is located five miles east of Black Bear Campground and seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls. It is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area (WSA) on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. There are no structures currently threatened and no evacuations. Area, trail and road closures are in effect. Please refer to the Closures tab for most specific closure information. Skalkaho Highway (Highway 38) is OPEN. Forest Service Road 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Highway 38 (Skalkaho Highway) to Mile Marker 5 near Skalkaho Creek Trailhead #503. Forest Service 5070 (Sand Basin Creek) Road is also closed. The fire transferred command from the Western Montana All Hazard Type 3 Incident Management Team to the Northern Rockies Team 5 Type 2 Incident Management Team at 7 pm MDT on August 3rd.

View Hog Trough Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Ladder Fuel Consumption

Group tree torching in Hog Trough

Hog Trough Fire July 29, 2022

Hog Trough Fire July 29, 2022

Hog Trough Fire Burned Area July 28, 2022

Smoke from Hog Trough Fire

Fire Info Board at FS 75 Road and Highway 38

July 22 2022

July 22 2022

July 21 2022