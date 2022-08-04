Wrongful death lawsuit: Attorneys want punitive damages for missing video in teen's death

Read on local12.com
WKRC
Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
WKRC
Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
WKRC
Loveland man accused of raping woman in 2021
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - A Loveland man is accused of raping a woman. Police say Blake Leonard, 20, held a woman down and sexually assaulted her on December 15. Leonard increased the force he was using to held her down as she struggled to get free, according to court papers. He also allegedly covered her mouth to keep her from calling for help.
WKRC
Driver charged with causing fatal crash that killed a motorcycle rider
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver faces charges for a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead. Elvis Smith was turning left from Glenway Avenue to Prosperity Place. on June 4, when he collided with the motorcycle. according to police. Nicholas Van Kalker was killed. He was not wearing a helmet.
WKRC
Hamilton County warns not to open this phishing scam email
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County wants to warn you about a phishing scam that could con you out of money and corrupt your computer. It's an email that claims to be from Clerk of Courts. A zip file is attached and says the person receiving the email is...
Fox 19
Deputies investigate bomb scare near Dillonvale IGA
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that occurred near the Dillionvale IGA in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller said. The dispatcher stated that no injuries...
WKRC
Report: Amazon driver shoots man who pulled knife on him in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver says he shot a man Sunday morning because he pulled a knife. Police were called to the scene on Central Avenue around 5 a.m. The driver reportedly told them that the man came out of nowhere waving a knife, so he shot him in the leg.
WKRC
1 injured after shooting in Deerfield Township store parking lot; arrest made
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in a store parking lot in Deerfield Township on Saturday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies were called to a disorderly/intoxicated subject with a weapon in the parking lot of...
WKRC
Trauma center medical team details response to Over-The-Rhine mass shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday's mass shooting in Over-The-Rhine injured nine people, who were all treated and released from the hospital later that morning. One of the reasons those victims got the medical attention they needed right away is that, as soon as first responders were notified, the Tri-State's mass casualty team was standing by.
Fox 19
Victim identified in Colerain Township crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
WBKO
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden’s priorities, a stunning turnaround of what had seemed a lost and doomed effort that suddenly roared back to political life. WATCH: Ongoing flooding issues in Black Creek. Family accuses Lee's Summit...
Police identify man found dead on side of I-71/75
I-71/I-75 Northbound was closed at the 12th and Pike Street exit in Kenton County after a dead body was found along the side of the highway.
WKRC
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for child's 2020 death
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Silverton man is charged in the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Hawaiian Terrace two years ago. Dwight Smith faces involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gun charges. Chance Gilbert was found dead on May 17, 2020. Investigators later determined children were playing at a...
WKRC
Community continues search for suspects, solutions following OTR mass shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those responsible for the mass shooting Sunday morning in Over-The-Rhine. Nine people were shot as bullets began flying at about 1:30 a.m., but fortunately, no one died. The Bureau of...
Fox 19
Driver seriously injured in Mt. Airy crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is seriously injured after a crash happened in Mt. Airy Sunday morning. Officers say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue. Rahkina Eubanks, 24, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord southbound on Colerain Avenue when she lost control of the...
WKRC
Clean up begins after a traumatic night in OTR
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) – Nine people were struck by bullets early Sunday morning after Cincinnati Police say at least two people pulled out guns and began firing shortly after a fight broke out. Incredibly, all nine have now been treated and released from the hospital. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval...
WKRC
New door cam footage shows people fleeing from OTR shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New footage was released of the OTR shooting on Sunday morning. A home security camera captured people running away from the scene of the shooting. The one video shows multiple people running away with gunshots heard in the background. The second video shows a man carrying a...
wdrb.com
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
Fox 19
Second man gets life in prison in murder-for-hire plot to kill best friend
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - The second man charged with murder in connection with the death of a New Richmond man has been sentenced to life in prison. Christian Beasley, of Cincinnati, received the life in prison sentence Friday for the murder of 23-year-old Robert “Bobby” Farrell, Jr. in July of 2021, according to Clermont County court records.
Fox 19
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man is facing rape and kidnapping charges after allegedly punching a woman 20 times before raping her. Jamal Richardson, 29, met the victim through social media on July 29, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Later on in the day, Richardson...
