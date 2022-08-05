ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Wildfire alert: Halfway Hill Fire update 2022-08-05

Utah Incident News
Utah Incident News
 4 days ago
7.25.22 Halfway Hill overlook

Last updated: Thu, 04 Aug 2022 18:18:50

Incident is 90% contained.

The Halfway Hill Fire was detected on July 8, 2022, at about 2:00 PM. Although fire crews quickly responded, the fire grew significantly in the first few hours, prompting the evacuation of homes and recreation areas. Evacuations were lifted on the evening of July 13, once a portion of the fire perimeter adjacent to the subdivision was contained.  The Fishlake NF has an area and road closure in effect.  Great Basin Incident Management Team 4 assumed command on July 10, operating from a camp at the Millard County Fairgrounds.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

07.22.22_DivD_3Crew_Line_Helo_3
07.21.22_EAlexander_Lookout
07.21.22_ParadiseTrail
07.20.22_Helotorch_26
07.20.22_Helotorch_23
07.20.22_Helotorch_9
07.19.22_ChalkCkHieroglyphs_Pano
07.19.22_Burnout_SRHotshots_2
07.19.22_Burnout_SRHotshots_1
07.18.22_MsMillard_IceCream_SideProfile_2
07.18.22_MsMillardRoyalty_Sign

Utah Incident News

Utah Incident News

Statewide incident news in real time.

