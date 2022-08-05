ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

New Mexico Wildfire alert: Calf Canyon update 2022-08-05

New Mexico Incident News
 4 days ago
Suppression Repair on Private Land Fence

Last updated: Thu, 04 Aug 2022 17:59:37

Incident is 98% contained.

  

Summary:  The Hermits Peak Fire began April 6 as a result of the Las Dispensas prescribed fire on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest.   Although forecasted weather conditions were within parameters for the prescribed fire, unexpected erratic winds in the late afternoon caused multiple spot fires that spread outside the project boundary.  It was declared a wildfire at approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 6, 2022. Named the Hermits Peak Fire, the wildfire began approximately 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas, NM at the base of Hermits Peak in the Pecos Wilderness. The Hermits Peak Fire is in mixed conifer in steep, rugged terrain that poses challenges for firefighter access. 

The Calf Canyon Fire was caused by a pile burn holdover from January that remained dormant under the surface through three winter snow events before reemerging in April. A holdover fire, also called a sleeper fire, is a fire that remains dormant for a considerable time.

The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires are managed as one fire. An increase in crews, engines, and heavy equipment have arrived to support and strengthen fire suppression repair efforts, mitigate impacts from flooding and reenforce existing containment lines. Working hand in hand with private landowners, fire crews are fixing fences, repairing roads, seeding, chipping, and removing vegetation with great perseverance and fortitude. As additional requests are received, crews continue to respond wherever needs are identified.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Morning Briefing at Mora Staging Area
North End of Fire7 - Lathe Evans
North End of Fire6 - Lathe Evans
North End of Fire5 - Lathe Evans
North End of Fire3 - Lathe Evans
North End of Fire2- Lathe Evans
North End of Fire 6- Lathe Evans
North End of Fire 4- Lathe Evans
North End of Fire - Lathe Evans
Near Iron Gate Trail - Lathe Evans
Near Iron Gate Trail - Lathe Evans

