Idaho Wildfire alert: Diamond Watch Fire update 2022-08-04

Started by lightning and initially detected on the evening of July 14th, the Diamond Watch Fire has now exceeded initial attack and smoke is likely visible from the Priest Lake area. The fire is located 5.5 miles due west of Nordman, ID, and has burned approximately 20 acres on the northeast side of Diamond Peak in Pend Oreille County, WA. Firefighters are currently working to assess access and safety zones for suppression actions. There are no closures or evacuations associated with this fire at this time, but please be aware of fire traffic and heavy equipment on Forest Service Road 1362 and FSR 308 please expect some minor delays on FSR 308.

