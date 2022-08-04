ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pend Oreille County, WA

Idaho Wildfire alert: Diamond Watch Fire update 2022-08-04

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDy0y_0h5NJzYp00
8/3/22

Last updated: Thu, 04 Aug 2022 14:49:23

Incident is 0% contained.

Started by lightning and initially detected on the evening of July 14th, the Diamond Watch Fire has now exceeded initial attack and smoke is likely visible from the Priest Lake area.  The fire is located 5.5 miles due west of Nordman, ID, and has burned approximately 20 acres on the northeast side of Diamond Peak in Pend Oreille County, WA. Firefighters are currently working to assess access and safety zones for suppression actions.  There are no closures or evacuations associated with this fire at this time, but please be aware of fire traffic and heavy equipment on Forest Service Road 1362 and FSR 308 please expect some minor delays on FSR 308.

View Diamond Watch Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PVHQ_0h5NJzYp00
8/3/22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6Icx_0h5NJzYp00
Diamond Watch Fire Fact Sheet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTEvI_0h5NJzYp00
Diamond Watch Fire 7/21/2022

Comments / 1

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon

The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
PAULINA, OR
eastidahonews.com

Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history

MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Idaho State
County
Pend Oreille County, WA
Local
Idaho Government
City
Nordman, ID
KIVI-TV

Another hot day Tuesday with evening showers and t-storms expected

Temperatures Tuesday will be hot again despite the influx of active weather in the evening. Monsoon moisture building to our south and west will bring rain and t-storms to Idaho starting tomorrow afternoon/evening around 6 PM. An additional strong surge will return to Idaho Wednesday afternoon - which is looking to be the stongest day of action.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Power out in Hayden area; KEC expects outage to be resolved by 10 p.m.

A large power outage in the Hayden area is affecting Kootenai Electric Cooperative customers. The company says on its website that customers should be prepared to be without power for several more hours. The outage was caused by a car that crashed around 3 p.m. into a pole near the...
HAYDEN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere

Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Forest Service#Priest Lake#Diamond Watch Fire#Diamond Peak#Fsr
KREM2

Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley

CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Maple St. and Northwest Blvd. is closed off due to fatal crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - North Maple Street is blocked at Northwest Boulevard due to a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Officials told KHQ the motorcyclist died and a passenger on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with possibly life threatening injuries. Major Crimes will be investigating. Last...
SPOKANE, WA
Crosscut

Bisected by highways, a Spokane neighborhood shapes what's left

Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her...
SPOKANE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

164
Followers
44
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy