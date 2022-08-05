Petition drive seeks to send Rec Center sales tax to Nov. 8 ballot

Read on nptelegraph.com
North Platte Telegraph
CRA meeting Thursday suggests beef-plant groundbreaking near
A Monday announcement of plans to finalize a retired North Platte sewer lagoon’s sale signaled the nearing of groundbreaking on the long-awaited Sustainable Beef LLC plant. The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority will meet in City Hall at 9 a.m. Thursday, with adoption of a resolution executing the $142,500 sale to beef-plant organizers listed as the last order of business.
Commissioners reject nominee for veterans services officer
Lincoln County commissioners on Monday rejected the Veterans Services Committee’s selection to replace retiring Paul Cooper as veterans services officer. Joe Wiezorek and Jeff Florom presented the committee’s choice to the commissioners. Brookley Baker, a former North Platte city councilman, was one of three finalists interviewed by the committee after the field was narrowed down from 12 applicants.
Letter to the editor: Let the people decide on Rec Center tax
It has been said over and over in this town (this town I love so much) that we are dying. What are we doing to grow? What are we doing to retain young talent? Why do you even bother going to meetings? Why do you bother trying to change the mindset? North Platte won’t grow. (Sigh.) Enough.
Vets service officer, pipeline on Lincoln County Board agenda
Lincoln County commissioners Monday are expected to choose a new county veterans service officer to succeed the retiring Paul Cooper. A proposed resolution to support the Trailblazer Pipeline’s conversion from natural gas to carbon dioxide transport also appears on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in...
Policy would give NP school superintendent last word on pulling library items
A proposed North Platte school district policy says the superintendent, not the school board, will have the final word whether to remove library materials questioned by parents or district patrons. The policy, which also lays out the process for questioning the inclusion or exclusion of particular materials, will be presented...
Work starts on I-80 near Sutherland and Gothenburg
Work started today on Interstate 80 near Sutherland and Gothenburg, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Watts Electric Co., of Waverly is the prime contractor. Work includes installing overhead electronic message signs. Anticipated completion is fall 2022. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to...
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
Demand remains high for CDL and motorcycle training classes
It has been two years since Mid-Plains Community College launched its motorcycle safety training program in North Platte, but demand hasn’t slowed down. If anything, it has intensified. “We are very excited that the program continues to grow,” said Jeff Smeltzer, BCE coordinator said in a press release. “We...
617 -619 W 6th, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
Crime committed as a teen, Saathoff will be in her 30′s when released
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - She has served 635 days in jail since stabbing and killing her 20-year-old boyfriend Bryce Wood of North Platte. Now, a judge says Harlie Saathoff will spend well into her thirties before she is released. Sentenced in a Lincoln County District Courtroom Monday, Saathoff is...
MPCC dual credit classes lead to research assistant position for local youth
If Thomas Ramsey has it his way, he will one day be working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He’s one step closer to that goal after landing a research assistant position at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — an honor he attributes to the connections he made and dual credit classes he took through Mid-Plains Community College.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 8
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Brady Days doubles as natives’ annual reunion
BRADY — Teenage girls got doused with water before their mud volleyball match. Teenage boys squared off in 3-on-3 basketball on the courts just beyond. And the grownups lined up their lawn chairs under a nearby row of trees in Palmer Park, recalling Saturday how often Brady Days has brought them together for just such a scene.
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Judge sentences Harlie Saathoff to 15 to 18 years for stabbing death
A Lincoln County judge sentenced Harlie E. Saathoff to 15 to 18 years in state prison Monday for the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old North Platte man in November 2020. As she was being led out of the courtroom, Saathoff, 21, who pleaded no contest to manslaughter in May for Bryce D. Wood’s death, looked back toward family members, friends and supporters who attended the short hearing in Lincoln County District Court.
North Platte woman sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison for stabbing death of boyfriend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte woman has been sentenced to years behind bars for the 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Harlie Saathoff, 21, was sentenced Monday to 15 to 18 years in prison on one count of manslaughter. She was given credit for 635 days served.
