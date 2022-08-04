Read on cititour.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
eastnewyork.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
30 Years of Amy’s Bread: Hell’s Kitchen Memories of The Iconic Blue Bakery
Everyone in Hell’s Kitchen knows Amy’s Bread, its iconic turquoise storefront and signature loaves, pastries and cakes. The much loved bakery is celebrating its 30th year in business on 9th Avenue, and to mark the occasion we sat down with founder Amy Scherber, staff alumni and notable fans to hear their favorite memories of the […] The post 30 Years of Amy’s Bread: Hell’s Kitchen Memories of The Iconic Blue Bakery appeared first on W42ST.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Home of famed Lower East Side hot spot up for sale
A piece of Lower East Side nightlife history is up for grabs. The owners of the building that was home to restaurant/nightspot Stanton Social, at 99 Stanton St., are asking for $5.9 million via B6 Real Estate Advisors’ Jonathan Buerger and Stephen Dadourian. The 4,950 square-foot property has been...
Circo's Pastry Shop: Baking in Bushwick the old-fashioned way since 1945
NEW YORK - At Circo's Pastry Shop in Bushwick, not much has changed since 1945."Our store is pretty much like a dinosaur," co-owner Anthony Pierdipino said.The original baking equipment is still in use, including the massive oven that was built in the kitchen. An unmistakable neon sign has lit the storefront for over six decades. Equally traditional are the recipes."Real old-school baking happens here," Anthony said.The top seller is the cannoli, which is filled to order to maintain freshness and crispness."That recipe is exactly the same as 1945," he said.At Circo's, shortcuts aren't on the menu. Everything from the rainbow cookies to...
rew-online.com
Brooklyn Luxury Condominium Building Milk Factory Sells Out
Real estate brokerage REAL New York today announced the official sellout of Milk Factory, located at 850 Metropolitan Avenue. Comprised of 32 new construction residences, the property achieved the three highest price per square foot sales in East Williamsburg at nearly $1,700 per square foot. As the exclusive sales and marketing firm,REAL New York played an integral role in all phases of the project, from pre-launch to sellout.
This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake
Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Peek Inside Manhattan's Masonic Temple in Flatiron District
Through books like The Lost Symbol, you may have heard of "The Masons" as a secret society, but they organization is anything but. Peek inside with this video from our friends at StreetEasy as they got to tour the interior of New York's largest Masonic Temple, located in the heart of the Flatiron District.
A 120-Foot-Long Inflatable Wonderland Is Popping Up In NYC This Month
Here’s another opporuntity to embrace your inner child in NYC! Starting tomorrow August 5 at 4 p.m.*, “Pop in the City,” a massive walk-through inflatable experience, is taking over 32nd and 33rd Streets between Broadway and 6th Ave. Open for four weeks straight (until August 28), the custom-built installation is 120 feet long and includes “a series of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements that reflect an immersive and abstract take on New York, its people, and its culture,” a press release shares. Enter through a giant slide that will deposit you in a ball pit “ocean” of 500,000 translucent balls — and that’s only the beginning! Within the elaborate space there will also be oversized sculptures paying homage to NYC (so expect big apples, big buildings, big pizza and lots more inflatable art!).
newyorkled.com
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
This bakery by the Flatiron serves the best chocolate chip cookie in all of New York
Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, New York!. To celebrate the (very important!) occasion, Yelp has rounded up the very best versions of the treat in every state. From soft and buttery cookies to crunchier ones drenched in sea salt, a whole variety of desserts is mentioned on the nationwide list, which you can find right here. Sure, everyone has their own taste (the softer, the better for this cookie-loving writer), but there are some cookies that stand the test of individuality and cater to all types of sweet tooths.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Spotted Lanternfly Returns
The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel
Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This thrilling new ride just opened 50 minutes outside Manhattan
It’s always a fun time at Playland, the 280-acre amusement park in Rye that is actually free for Westchester residents to access. But a new ride just opened on site that makes a visit to the complex even more of a must: the Old Rye Motorbike Factory is officially up and running as of today.
evgrieve.com
Search for bakeries near me
As reported earlier this week, SMØR cafe owners Sebastian Perez and Sebastian Bangsgaard have opened SMØR Bakery ... offering a variety of bread and pastries at 437 E. 12th St. between Avenue A and First Avenue. And this is the latest bakery to open in the East Village....
rew-online.com
Gilston Electric Supports Expansion of New York City Casino
Gilston Electric, a subsidiary of Electra USA, was retained to support the Resorts World Casino New York City hotel expansion project by executing flawlessly after thoroughly preparing detailed engineering drawings. Preparing before executing helped Gilston Electric successfully carry out extensive electrical work throughout the construction project, and it demonstrated how a project should be run.
Have you heard of NYC’s Funny Face Bakery?
August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. And that means finding bakeries where we can get delicious cookies. So that brings us to New York City’s Funny Face Bakery. But have you heard of this particular bakery before? If you are a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you likely are familiar with this particular bakery, after all Funny Face Bakery created the most realistic looking face cookies that were shown on the series.
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
travelweekly.com
The Ranch will open a wellness retreat in New York's Hudson Valley
Wellness retreat specialist The Ranch is expanding to the East Coast, planning to open The Ranch Hudson Valley in New York next summer. Located near Tuxedo Park, roughly 45 minutes by car from Manhattan, The Ranch Hudson Valley will be housed within a historic estate dating to 1902, surrounded by 200 acres of forest.
petapixel.com
These Elderly New Yorkers Were First Generation to Ever Be Photographed
These amazing photographs of elderly New Yorkers are believed to be some of the earliest people ever photographed — many of them were born in the 1700s. Some of the pictures, thought to have been captured in the 1840s, were taken by legendary American Civil War photographer Mathew Brady who had a studio in the Big Apple.
givemeastoria.com
Piu Bella: Take A Trip To Sicily In The Heart Of Queens
Looking to take a trip to the Mediterranean this summer without leaving Astoria? Look no further than Piu Bella Pizza!. Opened in 2019, flavor is king at the family-owned establishment, with owner Antonio Giaimo even building the restaurant’s custom wood-burning oven himself. The dough is all made in-house daily with the tastiest imported flour, and Giaimo believes the key to his dishes’ success is the use of delicious San Marzano tomatoes.
