Buncombe County looks to prioritize wage growth as data shows poverty rate increase

theonefeather.com
Whittier School property transferred to Cherokee Indian Housing
Tribal Council unanimously approved Res. No. 372 (2022) on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, approving the transfer of the parcel commonly known as the ‘Whittier School Property’ to the Cherokee Indian Housing Division (CIHD). The property was previously transferred to Kituwah, LLC in October of 2020 to...
my40.tv
Community invited to weigh in on Asheville's Walton Street Park and Walton Street Pool
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some upgrades are being planned for a beloved park and pool in Asheville, but city leaders say they want to hear more from the community before the changes take place. Asheville Parks & Recreation has allocated $500,000 for the improvement of recreation features in Walton...
my40.tv
Fuel prices continue down, for now...activity in the tropics may change that, experts say
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
wunc.org
Environmentalists, local governments oppose Pisgah National Forest plan
The U.S. Forest Service has wrapped up a week of meetings in Asheville on a new management plan for the Pisgah National Forest. The proposal has been a decade in the making, and faces widespread opposition. The most controversial part of the plan would allow logging in about half the...
my40.tv
Boil Water Advisory issued while crews work on line on Montford Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the Montford community. Asheville officials said crews are working to repair a water line on Montford Avenue. Customers are advised to boil tap water for at least 1 minute before consumption. Once pressure returns, there is the...
my40.tv
5 abandoned puppies in Polk County part of growing trend, animal shelter officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at Western North Carolina animal shelters said they’ve noticed an uptick in animals being surrendered or abandoned. "It’s heartbreaking,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue Executive Director Karen Parker said. “We’re here every day to save animals and give them a second chance."
my40.tv
Back-to-school, back to normal? Most COVID-19 precautions gone for upcoming school year
Back-to-school season will look much more familiar this fall for the first time in two years. This year, there will be far fewer COVID-19 restrictions in your child's classroom, and most districts won't be announcing new policies. Instead, school systems are following the latest state and federal guidelines. Instead of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
Mountain Xpress
Crews placing long girders on I-26 bridge over French Broad River
Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. A section of Interstate 26 East will close for four straight nights so construction crews can place girders — steel beams more than 200 feet long — on a new section of bridge over the French Broad River. A...
WYFF4.com
Traffic shift on I-85 will soon impact drivers in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers will soon see a traffic shift on Interstate 85 southbound in the Pelham Road exit area. It's part of the lane extension construction that will eventually give drivers four lanes from Pelham Road to the I-85 and I-385 interchange. The South Carolina Department of...
my40.tv
Traffic Alert: I-26 closures planned as crews place girders over French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Interstate 26 will be closed nightly this week as crews work on the bridge over the French Broad River. Construction crews will be placing girders — steel beams more than 200 feet long — on a new section of bridge.
my40.tv
Haywood County to send old body armor to Ukraine
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County Sheriff's Office is donating some of its body armor to Ukraine. Officials said the body armor is considered obsolete and unusable because it's heavier and bulkier than what officers typically use. But it can still protect people from large caliber weapons. Russia invaded...
my40.tv
Sheriff receives mostly positive feedback online after decision to put AR-15s in schools
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a nearly five-minute Facebook Live video, Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood stated county School Resource Officers will now have AR-15 rifles on school grounds. Harwood said the decision follows the recent Robb Elementary School Shooting in Texas where 19 children and two teachers...
my40.tv
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
North Carolina county putting AR-15s in every school for security
“I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that's time lost. Hopefully we'll never need it, but I want my guys to be as prepared as prepared can be,” he added.
my40.tv
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office hosting hiring event Monday to recruit detention officers
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, August 8th, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is hosting a hiring event as part of an ongoing effort to recruit detention officers. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 Valley Street in downtown Asheville. There, interested folks will be...
my40.tv
SROs to wear body cameras in Jackson County schools
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers on duty at all Jackson County Schools will now wear body cameras. The extra gear comes as all deputies at the sheriff's department also get cameras. Each student resource officer (SRO) will have the Axon camera attached to the front of their uniform.
WYFF4.com
Interactive map shows you who the most notable person is in your state, city or town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Have you ever wondered who the most notable person in your state, city or town is?. Well, there is a new interactive map that shows you. And the more you zoom, the more names appear. The map, created by Topi Tjukanov, who works at Mapbox, uses...
my40.tv
Brother Wolf makes urgent plea for foster homes amid shelter overpopulation crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ongoing overpopulation crisis hitting animal shelters across the nation this summer is likewise impacting local shelters. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville has made an urgent plea to the community for those who are able, to become foster homes for animals coming into the shelter's care.
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
