Variety

Blackpink Unveils ‘Born Pink’ Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article. Blackpink will be hitting the road — and catching flights — for their upcoming “Born Pink” world tour slated to begin on Oct. 15 up until June 21, 2023. So far, the tour has announced stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, however additional dates will be announced. The circuit will kick off in Seoul on October 15 and 16, then the group will make their way to North America where they will perform 10 shows in seven different cities across the United States and Canada. The full initial dates are listed below. BLACKPINK...
MUSIC
Cheddar News

Luxury Brand Clothing Retailers Not Exclusive to Large Cities Anymore

Luxury apparel brand retailers are becoming more prominent in the Midwest and other areas thought to be "Middle America." Arthur Zaczkiewicz, the executive editor at Women's Wear Daily, joined Cheddar News to break down the growing phenomenon. "I think it's very tactical, and they're using data and analytics to find what money is," he said.
APPAREL
OK! Magazine

'The One That Got Away' Stars Jeff Perla & Alex Van Gurp Secretly Build Luxurious Hamptons Love Nest As They Pursue House Flipping Dreams — See The Photos

Prime Video's The One That Got Away stars Jeff Perla and Alex Van Gurp are going strong after the experimental dating series' heartwarming season finale — and the two have been keeping busy!In an exclusive interview with OK!, Perla and Van Gurp reveal they've been secretly building their own home in the Hamptons throughout the year that they had to keep their relationship under wraps as they waited for the show to air. Not only are the happy couple building their first house together in the affluent New York community, but they share it's been important to them that they...
TV SERIES

