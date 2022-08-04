Facing political pressure, Hochul defends her stance on bail reform

Read on www.wrvo.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
NY1
Bronx Councilman Kevin Riley discusses ways to curb gun violence
Bronx Councilman Kevin Riley joins “In Focus” to discuss the gun violence crisis and how he’s protecting those in his district. He was born and raised in the borough and now represents District 12. The Bronx has the highest percentage of shootings in the second quarter of...
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams backs Yuh-Line Niou for NY’s 10th congressional district race
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (right) is endorsing Yuh-Line Niou for the 10th Congressional District. Williams becomes the first city-wide elected official to weigh in on the competitive contest for a rare open House seat. [ more › ]
A Party Promoter, an Activist and a City Councilman by 23, Chi Ossé Isn’t Done Yet
From the fashion scene to a protest movement, he was the avatar of a new style of politics. But Chi Ossé has a new motif — the boring nuts and bolts of governance.
fox40jackson.com
Far-left AOC needs to learn that ‘defund the police’ hurts her constituents
Recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, was upbraided by one of her fellow progressives for rarely being present in her own district. We may now know why. It turns out that while the Duchess of Defund has been advocating for less policing across the nation — with statements like, “defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math” — her own district could use some more police. A lot more.
therealdeal.com
Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
Proposed women’s jail in Queens faces growing opposition
People rally in front of City Hall to demand the closing of the Rose M. Singer Center at Rikers Island jail on May 6, 2022 in New York City. Protesters called for both a "decarceration" of the jail and the placing of those remaining at the Lincoln Correctional Site on West 110th Street. An alternative site in Harlem would be less restrictive and closer to many incarcerated people’s families, supporters say. [ more › ]
Columbia University
Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering busses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
yonkerstimes.com
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
PIX11 poll: Half of Democratic voters in NY-12 disapprove of Mayor Adams
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in a Manhattan congressional district disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance, while just over 25% say he’s doing a good job, according to a new poll released Friday by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill. One-thousand people who said they were very likely to vote in […]
politicsny.com
Judge throws out DOE budget, allowing another City Council Vote
New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank has restored the education budget to the NYC City Council budget, saying the process upon which the budget was established violated state law and allowing City Hall a new vote. On July 18, New York City parents and educators filed a...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
SiriusXM DJ, USPS worker indicted in $1M drug trafficking scheme: Nassau DA
A Sirius XM DJ known as “DJ Love Dinero” and a US postal worker were indicted for a million-dollar drug trafficking scheme that stretched from California to New York, Nassau County prosecutors said Thursday.
After Eight Years on the Run, NYC Murder Suspect Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Troy...
Straphangers Campaign names annual Schleppie, Pokey awards for poor bus service in New York City
Th 17th-annual Pokey Award, given to the slowest local bus route, went to the M102, while the 13th annual Schleppie Award, which goes to the city's least reliable bus, went to the B12.
wrnjradio.com
3 members of a Newark-based fencing ring sentenced for trafficking stolen high-end vehicles worth more than $1M
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Friday announced prison sentences for the last three people convicted in a Newark-based stolen auto trafficking ring that fenced stolen luxury vehicles worth more than $1 million. The trio, who all pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in connection with...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
California man sentenced to 48 months in Brooklyn Federal Court for defrauding Amex of more than $4.7 million
On Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, Jasminder Singh, 45, of Freemont, Calif., was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment for bank fraud and money laundering in Brooklyn federal court. U.S. District Judge Bagley Amon presided over the sentencing following the conviction on April 27 by a federal jury. As revealed at...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested
On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eric Adams Declares Himself As New York's First "Hip-Hop Mayor"
Ever since becoming mayor of New York City, Eric Adams has become quite the polarizing figure. A lot of this has to do with the fact that he has had some interesting opinions about hip-hop. For instance, Adams tried to make the claim that Drill music was a problem in the city and that platforms like YouTube should be taking down drill music videos.
