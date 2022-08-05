ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News predicts the Big 12 final standings. Where does Oklahoma finish?

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Fall camp is right around the corner, and the Oklahoma Sooners are ready to get to work. A new coaching staff and a new cast of characters have created a ton of anticipation for September 3 when the Sooners open the Brent Venables era by hosting the UTEP Miners.

Though the Sooners might be seen as the favorite by many prognosticators, there will be several teams in contention for the conference title into November. Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Texas have the talent to make the race for the Big 12 title game in Arlington pretty intriguing late into the season. Teams like Kansas State and West Virginia are popular dark horse picks to make a run to compete in the conference championship game.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, The Sporting News predicted the order of finish for the Big 12 conference, and Sooners fans will be pleased with where Oklahoma’s projected to land at the end of the season.

Let’s take a look and see where Oklahoma finished.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

9

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Dec 28, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

8

TCU Horned Frogs

7

West Virginia Mountaineers

Dec 5, 2020; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia head coach Neal Brown shouts during their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State would go on to defeat West Virginia 42-6. Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

6

Iowa State Cyclones

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

5

Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 2, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

4

Texas Longhorns

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball past Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Shane Whitter (13) during the first quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

3

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) poses for pictures with fans on the field after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

2

Baylor Bears

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Big 12 championship logo before the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

1

Oklahoma Sooners

Apr 23, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 4

Gary Garrett
3d ago

With Venables running the show and his staff now coaching,OU will be hard to beat.And Baylor took the Big 12 last season,I'm seeing an "OU - Baylor" Big 12 Championship title game.🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈

Reply
2
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

