5 killed, including baby and pregnant woman, in fiery LA crash
At least five people — including a pregnant woman and a baby — were killed and nine more were injured in a horrific, fiery crash involving multiple vehicles near a Los Angeles gas station Thursday.
The crash involved at least six cars and happened at around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson Avenues in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills area, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Three of the cars caught fire, sending a plume of heavy smoke into the sky, video from the scene shows.
The majority of the nine people injured are children, according to NBC Los Angeles .
One of the cars involved in the tragic collision, a Mercedes-Benz sedan, was speeding southbound on La Brea Avenue and drove through a red light, the California Highway Patrol said.
The Mercedes crashed into multiple vehicles, setting off the deadly chain of events.
