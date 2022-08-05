5 killed, including baby and pregnant woman, in fiery LA crash

At least five people — including a pregnant woman and a baby — were killed and nine more were injured in a horrific, fiery crash involving multiple vehicles near a Los Angeles gas station Thursday.

The crash involved at least six cars and happened at around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson Avenues in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills area, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Three of the cars caught fire, sending a plume of heavy smoke into the sky, video from the scene shows.

Most of the people involved in the crash are children. NBC4

A pregnant woman and a baby were killed in the accident. Citizen

Emergency responders arrive at the scene of the crash. Citizen

The majority of the nine people injured are children, according to NBC Los Angeles .

One of the cars involved in the tragic collision, a Mercedes-Benz sedan, was speeding southbound on La Brea Avenue and drove through a red light, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Mercedes crashed into multiple vehicles, setting off the deadly chain of events.