15-year-old becomes youngest Sam Houston State University graduate
According to SHSU, Nehemiah Juniel was just 13 years old when he received his associates degree, and now, at 15, received his bachelor's degree in health sciences.
fox26houston.com
South Dakota family drives all the way to Houston for son's brain tumor surgery
HOUSTON - A family from South Dakota has been traveling all the way to Houston for life-changing surgery for their little boy. Daniel and Shalena Zeller sure are thankful for the Texas Medical Center and say it will always hold a warm place in their hearts!. Their son, Daksten, was...
cw39.com
HPD: Man shot at north Houston store after making pass at another man’s girlfriend
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man hurt. It happened Saturday around 8:30 p.m. at the Happy Land food store at Parker and Shady Lane. Police say one man began talking to another man’s girlfriend. The boyfriend of the woman became angry...
Click2Houston.com
Rapper 50 Cent to host music, comedy festival in downtown Houston; These are the major celebrities expected to make an appearance
Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian. Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man
Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houston
A suspect was shot after leading police on a chase from Hitchcock, Texas in Galveston County to the 500 Block of N Shepherd in Houston. The chase started just after 1 a.m. and ended just before 2 a.m. on August 7, 2022. The suspect was shot after hitting an approaching officer with his vehicle.
Cypress family receives $10M settlement after garbage truck kills father; Murder trial to start soon
HOUSTON, Texas — A Cypress family has a little bit of closure after a multi-million dollar settlement after a 65-year-old man was run over and killed by a garbage truck in 2020. But as the civil lawsuits come to an end, a murder trial is set to begin. Three...
News Channel 25
Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police
HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
fox26houston.com
Houston family mourning loss of daughter targeted by burglar
HOUSTON - A Houston family, already dealing with so much after losing their daughter to gun violence, is once again impacted by crime. Surveillance video sent only to FOX 26 shows a burglar outside the upstairs window of the Alvarez home. You probably remember, Arlene Alvarez, the family's 9-year-old daughter,...
fox26houston.com
Mother of southeast Houston murder victim, who was preparing food for the homeless, speaks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Rachel Dorval is grieving over her son's death as police have yet to find a suspect in his murder. She says she had a weird feeling just hours before 20-year-old Terrance Lewis was shot. "That whole morning, he was just off," Dorval says. "He was so fidgety. That's...
Enraged Woman Set Her Boyfriend on Fire at a Houston Gas Station
A Texas woman is facing a murder charge in the near future after an argument got way out of hand. 24-year-old Breana Johnson and 25-year-old boyfriend Ricky Doyle pulled into a Houston gas station when the couple began arguing. As Doyle was in the backseat, Johnson got out of the car and walked up to the gas pump.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler calling for tougher truck regulations
HOUSTON - Family members of Lee Simmons, Jr. are having a difficult time dealing with losing the loving husband and father of five. "It’s a very difficult time for the family," says Dr. Anjanette Wyatt, Simmons’ Aunt. "My heart aches for my niece because now she has to care for those small kids alone."
12newsnow.com
Texas nurse accused in fiery California wreck that killed multiple people
LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse is the woman accused of causing a horrific crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Surveillance video captured a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the busy intersection of Slauson and La Brea Aves. before hitting several cars. At least five people were killed, including...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after fight at taco restaurant leads to shooting in Stafford, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a fight that broke out inside a taco restaurant led to a shooting that left one man dead in Stafford, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at Brenda’s Taqueria in the 12500 block of Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road shortly before 3 a.m.
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
Black couple suing Houston-area police department for excessive force, illegal search and seizure
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
Click2Houston.com
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on Sam Houston Toll, constable says
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tayshee Jackson, 22, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident in the...
buzznicked.com
This ‘Adult Ice Cream Truck’ Will Deliver Frozen Cocktails Right To Your Doorstep
The adult ice cream truck is an idea that makes you think “Why has no one done this before?”, because it is a genius idea! Bovine And Barley, along with Mad Tree Brewing Co., are the two companies to give thanks too for this brilliant idea. They have both adapted to the self isolating world by converting the company vehicle into an ice cream truck for adults. They will bring mixed drinks or beer right to your doorstep as they cruise through your neighborhood. And the best part is, a visit with the local adult ice cream truck will cost you no more than a night at the bar!
