ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Rapper 50 Cent to host music, comedy festival in downtown Houston; These are the major celebrities expected to make an appearance

Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian. Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcorn State University#Football Team#Athletics#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Day One Of#Fall Camp#Pvamu#Texas Southern#Swac
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man

Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police

HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston family mourning loss of daughter targeted by burglar

HOUSTON - A Houston family, already dealing with so much after losing their daughter to gun violence, is once again impacted by crime. Surveillance video sent only to FOX 26 shows a burglar outside the upstairs window of the Alvarez home. You probably remember, Arlene Alvarez, the family's 9-year-old daughter,...
B93

Enraged Woman Set Her Boyfriend on Fire at a Houston Gas Station

A Texas woman is facing a murder charge in the near future after an argument got way out of hand. 24-year-old Breana Johnson and 25-year-old boyfriend Ricky Doyle pulled into a Houston gas station when the couple began arguing. As Doyle was in the backseat, Johnson got out of the car and walked up to the gas pump.
buzznicked.com

This ‘Adult Ice Cream Truck’ Will Deliver Frozen Cocktails Right To Your Doorstep

The adult ice cream truck is an idea that makes you think “Why has no one done this before?”, because it is a genius idea! Bovine And Barley, along with Mad Tree Brewing Co., are the two companies to give thanks too for this brilliant idea. They have both adapted to the self isolating world by converting the company vehicle into an ice cream truck for adults. They will bring mixed drinks or beer right to your doorstep as they cruise through your neighborhood. And the best part is, a visit with the local adult ice cream truck will cost you no more than a night at the bar!
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy