Read on www.kcci.com
Related
kwayradio.com
Club Legacy Shooting Arrest
A man connected to the shooting at Club Legacy in May has been arrested in Waterloo, according to KWWL. 23 year old Jaylon Holmes was arrested on Thursday and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Reckless Use of a Firearm. The shooting happened on May 30th at 120 Sumner Street. Damage was found to a nearby church and multiple vehicles. One victim was taken to Allen Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Teen faces charges after crash in Bettendorf
A local teenager faces charges in connection with a stolen van that crashed in Bettendorf over the weekend. On Friday, August 5 at 9:20 p.m., a Bettendorf police officer attempted to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit was initiated. The van began […]
stormlakeradio.com
Cedar Rapids Man Charged in Clay County Accident
A single vehicle accident from back in late July in Clay County has led to charges against a Cedar Rapids man. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at approximately 11:30am on July 30th after they received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue. 57-year-old Joel Bolar was driving a pickup, when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a fence, and came to rest in a slough.
KWQC
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were hospitalized after a stolen car chase in Bettendorf Friday night. According to Bettendorf police, at around 9:20 p.m. Friday, an officer tried to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. Officers say the van failed to stop and a short chase began.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCJJ
Domestic incident leads to Iowa City man’s arrest
A weekend domestic incident has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man on assault charges. Police say that 23-year-old Jason Rodas of Amber Lane and the woman were involved in an argument over relationship issues Sunday at around 7:30 am. During the argument, Rodas allegedly grabbed the woman in a bear hug, lifted her up and threw her on the bed. She also reported that she was dragged off the bed by Rodas, who allegedly grabbed her by the neck.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
cbs2iowa.com
Woman shot multiple times outside hookah bar in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A woman is seriously hurt after being shot multiple times outside an Iowa City bar Sunday morning. ICPD says she was shot around 2:24 in the morning outside H-Bar on 220 South Van Buren Street in the alley. Police believe multiple people were in the...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape arrested
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Jeremy Zvonik, 39 was wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged after allegedly selling marijuana
An Iowa City woman has been charged with selling drugs after she was observed selling a large quantity of marijuana. Police say 21-year-old Nabrinah Sonii of Shire Lane reportedly left her residence the evening of July 13th and met with a subject in the area of Highway 6 East. Sonii allegedly sold marijuana to a subject in exchange for cash. Police say she sold over 42 ½ grams of the substance.
KCRG.com
Juvenile charged after shot fired in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after reports of a gunshot in a Waterloo neighborhood on Saturday evening. At around 7:22 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a single gunshot being heard in the 200 block of Reber Avenue. Officers arrived and found nobody was injured, nor any damage to nearby objects. They were able to find a single .40 caliber shell casing in the area.
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect with gun, meth drove 95 mph, hit hydrant
A 34-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after a state trooper says he led a high-speed chase with drugs, alcohol and a gun in his car. Thomas Banks faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding, used or expired drug tax stamp, operating while under the influence – third offense, and control of a firearm by a felon; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred; and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was denied or revoked and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, court records say,
Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61
A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Officials seeking assistance in Iowa City shooting investigation
Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it a lot of expected visitors to the town of Dyersville. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 6 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing...
WCIA
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
KCJJ
Two IC residents charged following overdose inside their home
A pair of Iowa City residents faces felony charges after a person allegedly overdosed inside their residence. 32-year-old Austin Snakenberg and 36-year-old Courtny Sherer were both booked into the Johnson County Jail around 11:45 Friday night. The two were wanted for their part in an incident last spring at their South Gilbert Street apartment. Officers were dispatched to the residence for a fentanyl overdose just after 2:30am on April 6th. Police say the ensuing investigation determined that Snakenberg and Sherer had allowed individuals into their apartment to use such substances as fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.
KCJJ
One person injured in shooting outside H Bar
One person was injured in an overnight shooting outside a bar near downtown Iowa City. University of Iowa officials sent a Hawkalert at 2:48 Sunday morning indicating there had been a shooting at H Bar on South Van Buren Street. According to the Iowa City Police Daily Activity Log, a caller reported hearing gunshots outside the club and seeing people running just before 2:30am. A second caller reported a fight outside the nearby L&M Mighty Shop just before 2:45am.
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
KWQC
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to police. Knauss family remembers East Tennessee’s most recent Purple Heart recipient. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Aug 26, 2021 is a date Ryan Knauss’ parents will always remember. He and 12 other service members...
KCRG.com
Court documents reveal details on Palo murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Bevans is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodi Bevans, her step mother. Bevan’s boyfriend, Tacoa Talley is also charged. Court documents show the couple talked about killing and robbing Bevans at her home. They wanted to make sure she...
Comments / 4