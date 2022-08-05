Officials release name of Caneyville man killed in Millwood car crash Thursday morning

Read on www.k105.com
14news.com
DCSO: Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following rollover crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight crashes in the same area. They say those accidents were due to heavy rain near the bypass under the bridge to Interstate I-165. According to a press release, while deputies were heading...
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
k105.com
Radcliff man convicted of killing Grayson Co. woman
A Radcliff man has been found guilty of killing a Big Clifty woman in March 2021. Joseph Eugene Meredith, 32, was found guilty on Friday in a Hardin County courtroom of murdering his girlfriend, 27-year-old Angela D. Kerr. According to The News-Enterprise, the jury deliberated for only 90 minutes before finding Meredith guilty.
k105.com
Leitchfield man jailed on drug charges after falsely claiming he killed someone, dumped the body in Anneta pond
A Leitchfield man has been jailed on drug charges after falsely claiming he killed someone and dumped the body in a pond in Anneta. Sunday morning at approximately 3:50, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Luedke responded to the 2300 block of Bloomington Road after a woman reported to police that 58-year-old Richard L. Scott had told her “he had murdered someone and thrown the body in a pond,” according to the arrest citation.
k105.com
Logan Co. father fatally shoots adult son during argument over money
A Logan County man has been jailed after shooting and killing his adult son during an apparent argument over money. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday afternoon to Mulberry Street in Lewisburg on the report of a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered 61-year-old Darrell G. Evans, of Lewisburg, had shot and killed his son, 32-year-old Richard Evans, also of Lewisburg, according to multiple media outlets.
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
k105.com
Convicted felon who walked away from work release in Barren Co. still on the run
Kentucky State Police continue to search for an inmate who walked away from work release in Barren County. Police said 33-year-old Donald P. Shelton was on work release on Hiseville Park Road, about six miles east of Cave City, when he walked away at approximately 11:30 Friday morning. He was...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shivley area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in a Shivley neighborhood Friday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Shively police officers responded to the 1700 block of Chester Road on a report of a shooting, SPD spokesman Jordan Brown said. Officers found a man...
Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.
k105.com
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
wvih.com
Butler County Teacher Arrested
A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday. This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones. She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is...
14news.com
Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One Owensboro business is making some changes for Friday After 5 this week. The Crème Coffee House will only allow minors into the building if they’re with an adult. The change comes after a series of violence inside the business over the past two...
k105.com
Feds charge 2 Elizabethtown men with carjacking, robbing pizza delivery driver
Two Elizabethtown men have been federally charged after allegedly carjacking and robbing a pizza delivery driver. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 23-year-old Jalyn Redd and 18-year-old Dayveon Willock were charged with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery. They are accused...
WTVW
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
k105.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for multiple businesses on Salt River Rd.
Leitchfield Utilities has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a section of Leitchfield. Utilities officials recommend boiling water at a rolling boil for three minutes before using in cooking or drinking. The affected businesses are OFS, Mid-Park, Ryder Truck Rental, Core-Mark, Xtreme Fabrication, and Fastenal. Ken Howlett, News Director.
k105.com
COVID cases in Grayson Co. drop over 40 percent, positivity rate rises only slightly
Grayson County recorded notably fewer new COVID-19 cases last week than the previous week as the positivity rate remained steady. For the week ending Sunday, the county reported 63 new cases of the virus to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), a 43.8 percent drop in cases from the 112 announced the previous week.
wxbc1043.com
Grayson County Traffic Checkpoint Nets Drug-Related Arrest
CLARKSON (07/29/22) – Authorities in Grayson County say a weekend traffic safety checkpoint in Clarkson resulted in the arrest of a man in possession of some 40 grams of meth. The Sheriff’s Department says 53-year-old Edward Scott was also found to have several hundred dollars in cash and items consistent with the distribution and sale of illegal narcotics. He was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Meth), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Maintain Insurance and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
