ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach Came Very Close to Not Playing Richie

By Daniel Trainor
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A" Turn around, look at what you see: Suzie from Stranger Things on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. That's right, Gabriella Pizzolo, who plays Gaten Matarazzo's on-screen love interest in the Netflix drama, has found herself on another hit teen series. Specifically, Pizzolo has put Suzie's glasses and tech-obsessed ways to the side to play doomed high school student Angela Waters on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
TV SERIES
E! News

Zendaya Almost Didn't Play Rue on Euphoria

Watch: 18 EPIC Zendaya Pics at HBO's "Euphoria" Premiere. It's nearly impossible to think of anybody other than Zendaya as Rue on Euphoria—but it came awfully close to happening. When it came time to cast the intense HBO drama, the network nearly went in a drastically different direction. "There...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebon Moss Bachrach
Person
Jeremy Allen White
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Entertainment Weekly#Italian#Carmy Richie
E! News

Here’s How Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back at Criticism About Her Appearance

Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. Chrissy Teigen isn't letting anyone rain on her parade. The 36-year-old—who recently announced she is expecting another baby with husband John Legend—shared a photo of her and son Miles, 4, to Instagram Aug. 7. In the pic of the pair, Chrissy and Miles are grinning from ear to ear while out on the water. And as sweet as the photo is, it was the comments that captured the model's attention—some of which she pinned to the top and even responded to.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Sister Wives' Season 17 Trailer Explores Kody and Christine's Explosive Split

Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years. Viewers will finally see the fallout from Kody and Christine Brown's split. In the season 17 trailer for Sister Wives, released Aug. 8, Christine tells Kody that she's leaving him, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown—and there's no changing her mind. "I feel like to Kody," Christine admits in a confessional, "Robyn's more important."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Pete Davidson Celebrates Sister's Graduation Amid Kim Kardashian Split

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson is focusing on family amid his split from Kim Kardashian. On Aug. 5, hours after the former couple's breakup was made public, the Saturday Night Live alum's mother Amy Davidson posted an Instagram a selfie of herself with her son and daughter Casey Davidson at Pace University in New York City. Casey, 24, recently graduated from the college and Lennox Hill Hospital's physician assistant program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Photo With Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti

Watch: Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making a splash with another adorable family photo. The actress posted a picture of the couple enjoying some pool time with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Los Angeles to Instagram Aug. 7, shielding their baby girl's face. The singer also reshared the picture along with three red hearts, one for each of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Why Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Was Moved to Tears After Wife Lauren's Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Sneak Peek: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Reveals His WILDEST DMs. Big Daddy Sitch is ready to expand his family. Less than a week after Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino announced that his wife Lauren Sorrentino is expecting another baby, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is sharing just how excited he is to have another guido—or guidette—in his household.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Hugh Jackman Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Dali

Watch: Hugh Jackman's Wife SLAMS Rumors About His Sexuality. Hugh Jackman his grieving the loss of his "rockstar" star dog, Dali. The Australian actor took to his social media accounts to share the heartbreaking news that his beloved French Bulldog died just before his 12th birthday. "Dali, our beloved Frenchie,...
PETS
E! News

E! News

202K+
Followers
49K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy