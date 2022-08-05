Why The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach Came Very Close to Not Playing Richie

Read on www.eonline.com
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A" Turn around, look at what you see: Suzie from Stranger Things on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. That's right, Gabriella Pizzolo, who plays Gaten Matarazzo's on-screen love interest in the Netflix drama, has found herself on another hit teen series. Specifically, Pizzolo has put Suzie's glasses and tech-obsessed ways to the side to play doomed high school student Angela Waters on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
Zendaya Almost Didn't Play Rue on Euphoria
Watch: 18 EPIC Zendaya Pics at HBO's "Euphoria" Premiere. It's nearly impossible to think of anybody other than Zendaya as Rue on Euphoria—but it came awfully close to happening. When it came time to cast the intense HBO drama, the network nearly went in a drastically different direction. "There...
The Bachelorette: What Happened When Logan Jumped Shipped From Team Rachel to Team Gabby
Watch: Bachelorettes RESPOND to Being Potentially Pitted Against Each Other. This is a European vacation from hell. On the Aug. 1 episode of The Bachelorette, Logan received a rose from Rachel Recchia despite making it known—at least to the cameras—that he was more interested in Gabby Windey. On the Aug. 8 episode, the other shoe dropped.
What Below Deck Med’s Natasha Webb Regrets About Her Boatmance With Dave White
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck Mediterranean's superyacht may still be afloat, but there was definitely a shipwreck on the Aug. 8 episode. An emotional shipwreck, that is. After weeks of chef Dave White pursuing a relationship with chief stew Natasha Webb—who he met on...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos
Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
Here’s How Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back at Criticism About Her Appearance
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. Chrissy Teigen isn't letting anyone rain on her parade. The 36-year-old—who recently announced she is expecting another baby with husband John Legend—shared a photo of her and son Miles, 4, to Instagram Aug. 7. In the pic of the pair, Chrissy and Miles are grinning from ear to ear while out on the water. And as sweet as the photo is, it was the comments that captured the model's attention—some of which she pinned to the top and even responded to.
Pete Davidson Makes a Fashion Statement Following Kim Kardashian Breakup
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson is letting his outfit do the talking. On Aug, 6, the former Saturday Night Live star was photographed for the first time since the news broke that he and girlfriend Kim Kardashian split after nine months of dating.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy Santa Barbara Beach Day Amid News of His Health Battle
Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher is enjoying all that life has to offer. Before the Two and a Half Men alum shared that he was diagnosed with a rare form of vasculitis, he was spotted enjoying quality time at the beach in Santa Barbara with his wife Mila Kunis Aug. 6.
Sister Wives' Season 17 Trailer Explores Kody and Christine's Explosive Split
Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years. Viewers will finally see the fallout from Kody and Christine Brown's split. In the season 17 trailer for Sister Wives, released Aug. 8, Christine tells Kody that she's leaving him, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown—and there's no changing her mind. "I feel like to Kody," Christine admits in a confessional, "Robyn's more important."
What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE) The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant." The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and...
Pete Davidson Celebrates Sister's Graduation Amid Kim Kardashian Split
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson is focusing on family amid his split from Kim Kardashian. On Aug. 5, hours after the former couple's breakup was made public, the Saturday Night Live alum's mother Amy Davidson posted an Instagram a selfie of herself with her son and daughter Casey Davidson at Pace University in New York City. Casey, 24, recently graduated from the college and Lennox Hill Hospital's physician assistant program.
John Legend Reflects on Chrissy Teigen's "Really Powerful" Decision to Publicly Share Pregnancy Loss
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are an inspiration to many. Nearly two years after the couple announced that they lost their son Jack when the model was just 20 weeks pregnant, the "All of Me" singer got candid about why his wife made the tough decision to share the heartbreaking news publicly.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Photo With Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti
Watch: Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making a splash with another adorable family photo. The actress posted a picture of the couple enjoying some pool time with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Los Angeles to Instagram Aug. 7, shielding their baby girl's face. The singer also reshared the picture along with three red hearts, one for each of them.
Why Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Was Moved to Tears After Wife Lauren's Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Sneak Peek: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Reveals His WILDEST DMs. Big Daddy Sitch is ready to expand his family. Less than a week after Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino announced that his wife Lauren Sorrentino is expecting another baby, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is sharing just how excited he is to have another guido—or guidette—in his household.
Hugh Jackman Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Dali
Watch: Hugh Jackman's Wife SLAMS Rumors About His Sexuality. Hugh Jackman his grieving the loss of his "rockstar" star dog, Dali. The Australian actor took to his social media accounts to share the heartbreaking news that his beloved French Bulldog died just before his 12th birthday. "Dali, our beloved Frenchie,...
PETS・
Keep Up With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Latest Family Getaway
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Pics of Courthouse Wedding. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are full embracing lake life. The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, traded in the beaches of Montecito for a family trip to the lake, sharing photos from their most recent getaway. And it...
Alec Baldwin and More Celebs Express Support for Anne Heche as She Remains Hospitalized After Car Crash
Watch: Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash in Los Angeles. Two days after Anne Heche was hospitalized following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, Alec Baldwin took to social media to send his love and support to the actress, who he called "an old pal of mine."
