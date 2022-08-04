Brian Kelly explains the importance of choosing the right LSU player to wear No. 18

Read on www.theadvocate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU football misses preseason coaches poll top 25 for first time since 2000
For the first time since 2000, LSU was not ranked in the USA Today sports AFCA football preseason coaches poll. The poll, which uses a panel of 65 head coaches from Football Bowl Subdivision schools, had Alabama ranked No. 1 in the country. The Crimson Tide were followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.
theadvocate.com
Here's how LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will evaluate his quarterbacks
LSU has a packed quarterback room this season, with four players in all and three in competition for the coveted starting spot — but after the fifth day of preseason camp Monday, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock didn’t provide any clues on where he’s leaning. Denbrock did describe...
theadvocate.com
ESPN to broadcast Zachary-Woodlawn game Oct. 6, Woodlawn's Rickie Collins set to commit
Two pending football commitments with LSU implications and the ESPN High School Showcase game their District 4-5A rival teams are set to play should make this week and the weeks ahead huge for local prep football fans. Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins is set to announce his commitment at 7 p.m....
theadvocate.com
5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. explains why he chose LSU over Florida State and Alabama
Catholic High five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. announced his commitment to play football at LSU on Saturday. "I'm from Baton Rouge, so the question was really: 'Why not LSU?'" Sampson Jr. said. Sampson is the No. 3 overall recruit in Louisiana and No. 4 wide receiver nationally, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Why LSU pledge Shelton Sampson Jr. of Catholic earned each of his 5 stars as a top prospect
Shelton Sampson Jr. had no lofty expectations as a freshman. Then fate intervened. “One of our starting receivers went down with an injury,” Sampson said. “I started in his place and that was when it got real. … I was on the varsity. I did not expect it; it just happened.”
theadvocate.com
Strong bullpen carries Cane Cutters to first Texas Collegiate League crown
Going into Saturday's Texas Collegiate League championship game, Acadiana Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes and pitching coach Randy Hux knew ace pitcher, John Gray, could only throw 2⅔ innings due to pitch-count restrictions. Gray started Game 1 of the semifinals series at the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Aug. 2...
theadvocate.com
Southern's Jordan Lewis is already a star. Eric Dooley wants to see Lewis' best season yet.
Eric Dooley isn’t expecting to have a long learning curve in his first season coaching Southern, and it’s not just because he spent 13 years as an assistant there. As Prairie View head coach, he has scouted and scrutinized the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the past four years, especially the defenses he’s had to attack.
theadvocate.com
Veteran OL David Hudson back for another year after all ... with a new look
He participated in senior day activities last fall, so former Lafayette High offensive lineman David Hudson thought his playing career at UL was over. Yet there the veteran was at UL media day last week ready for another August camp. “I definitely did,” Hudson said when asked if he thought...
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Broncos hit the field hard hoping to add another championship banner to stadium wall
One evening in late July, I drove up to Zachary High to get an early feel for the buzz around the upcoming school year. Band directors Donny Alexander and Jason Venable had the marching band in front of the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. preparing for fall Friday night magic. Continuing north to the Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Complex, I noticed the lights were on in Bronco Stadium. Not to be too sentimental, but the smell of fresh cut grass in late July and early August (I know they play on turf now), humid air and the lights shining on the field can be euphoric for old ballplayers.
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Boiled 'bean bags' were a mystery
Once upon a time Louisiana cooking methods were considered exotic:. Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "In the early '60s my family and my aunt’s family took a vacation to Santa Rosa Island, where we rented a beachfront house. "This was before Florida’s panhandle became as popular for Louisianans as...
theadvocate.com
Amid the excitement of a new school year, Baton Rouge area schools concerned about safety
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Versatility, experience there for Dutchtown volleyball
Having a team filled with players that can do multiple things well sets you up for success and, if those players have experience as well, that’s a bonus. “We have great versatility with a number of our players returning," said Dutchtown volleyball coach Patrick Ricks. "They have experience and can play multiple positions on the front and back row.”
theadvocate.com
Penalties targeting Baton Rouge drag racers could soon extend to stunt drivers, spectators
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council plans to toughen penalties against drag racers, along with the people who watch them, in order to give police officers more tools to crack down on a problem they say has gotten out of hand. Councilman Rowdy Gaudet sponsored a measure passed last...
theadvocate.com
From armed guards to locked doors, school systems statewide are doubling down on security
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: East Baton Rouge and Kenner are joining the body camera club, and it's about time
Step by step, community by community, more and more of our Louisiana law enforcement agencies are improving policing — and public safety — by adding body cameras. The Kenner Police Department is the latest large law enforcement agency to sign on, after inking a 10-year, $5.5 million deal with Axon Enterprises Inc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
theadvocate.com
Bob Giles on his 40 years in Lafayette: 'The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure'
Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
Comments / 0