Effective: 2022-08-04 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland North central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley, or near Damascus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Eldersburg, Ballenger Creek, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Oakland, New Market, Green Valley, Linganore-Bartonsville, Libertytown, Monrovia, Ijamsville, Winfield, Gaither, Watersville, Poplar Springs, Woodbine, Carrolltowne, Marston and Unionville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO