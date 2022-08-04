Read on fox59.com
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/cummins-joins-eli-lilly-in-indiana-abortion-ban-opposition/
Reviewing Indy's budget proposal
We look into the spending plan presented Monday night to the Indianapolis City County Council. Woman dies in crash with kids still inside vehicle. IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; already on …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: August 8, 2022. Police: Suspicious man asked children if they needed...
Plans in place to name Indiana VA clinic after Congresswoman Walorski
WASHINGTON, DC — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could soon be named the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic after the late congresswoman who died last week in a car crash. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution on Friday to name the Mishawaka Department...
GenCon in full swing this weekend
Heading to GenCon this weekend? We have a preview of some of the vendors you'll want to check out!. IN Focus: Young, McDermott discuss abortion debate. IN Focus: Remembering Rep. Jackie Walorski’s life …. IN Focus: Reaction to passage of Indiana abortion …. Officer Noah Shahnavaz remembered by family...
Amid staff shortages, educator says teaching serves a greater purpose
Right now in Indiana, there are roughly 2,500 open positions for teachers, support staff and leadership in Hoosier school districts. Lawrence Township Teacher Andrew Todd says he would not trade his job for the world.
Diver plunges 400 feet to 1899 shipwreck off Michigan shoreline
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Lake Michigan is home to nearly 1,500 known shipwrecks. The majority of these underwater graveyards are in depths of 100 feet or less, making exploration more accessible to your everyday diver. But perhaps the lake’s most intact shipwreck, the John V. Moran, rests nearly 400...
Wrapping up our last 90 degree day for at least a week
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s still hot outside in Indianapolis as highs on Monday have climbed into the low 90s. High feels-like temps exceeded 100° in the city and through much of the state as well! Storms are now developing ahead of a cold front and will be scattered through the state during the evening hours. While this may only provide temporary relief a cold front will bring a more permanent change on Tuesday.
