INDIANAPOLIS – It’s still hot outside in Indianapolis as highs on Monday have climbed into the low 90s. High feels-like temps exceeded 100° in the city and through much of the state as well! Storms are now developing ahead of a cold front and will be scattered through the state during the evening hours. While this may only provide temporary relief a cold front will bring a more permanent change on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO