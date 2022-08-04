ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Woman dies in crash with kids still inside vehicle

A woman is dead after a crash on the east side where she was thrown from the vehicle. Woman dies in crash with kids still inside vehicle. Mayor Joe Hogsett discusses the 2023 Indianapolis …. Safety for kids with strangers at bus stops. Reviewing Indy’s budget proposal. Person found...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

McMichael's federal sentencing

2 arrested after Morgantown shooting left man in …. Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition. Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk …. Police arrest 32 out of 50 suspects in drug warrant …. Proposed Indy budget emphasizes tax cut, includes …. IMPD arrests man in July...
MORGANTOWN, IN
Fox 59

Person found shot in parking lot on east side

IMPD is investigating a gas station shooting on the east side. Mayor Joe Hogsett discusses the 2023 Indianapolis …. Woman dies in crash with kids still inside vehicle. IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; already on …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: August 8, 2022. Police: Suspicious man asked...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Bartholomew County, IN
Bartholomew County, IN
Government
Fox 59

Safety for kids with strangers at bus stops

Reminders for parents to keep their children safe as they go to and from school. Mayor Joe Hogsett discusses the 2023 Indianapolis …. Woman dies in crash with kids still inside vehicle. IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; already on …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: August 8, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Reviewing Indy's budget proposal

We look into the spending plan presented Monday night to the Indianapolis City County Council. Woman dies in crash with kids still inside vehicle. IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; already on …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: August 8, 2022. Police: Suspicious man asked children if they needed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man killed in hit-and-run on Southwest side

IMPD confirmed a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Southwest side late Sunday night. Funeral director shot and killed outside of business. Hoosiers to get $200 as part of inflation relief …. Chris Kattan coming to Indy. Spark! Lab Experience at Connor Prairie. Where is Sherman? Emporium 40E Flea...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis woman celebrated for efforts to reach homeless population

An Indianapolis woman is making an impact by making Narcan accessible and providing resources to the homeless. Indianapolis woman celebrated for efforts to reach …. Amid staff shortages, educator says teaching serves …. Proposed plans in the works to bring new Tempo by …. 2 arrested after Morgantown shooting left...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana State Police
Fox 59

Man taken into surgery after Morgantown shooting

Police investigate shooting in Morgantown overnight in Johnson County. Funeral director shot and killed outside of business. Hoosiers to get $200 as part of inflation relief …. Chris Kattan coming to Indy. Spark! Lab Experience at Connor Prairie. Where is Sherman? Emporium 40E Flea Market. Kylee’s Kitchen: Zapple Crisp recipe...
MORGANTOWN, IN
Fox 59

National 811 Safe Digging day

INDIANAPOLIS — Call before you dig!. National 811 Safe Digging day brings awareness to those looking to do some work outside their home and how to remain alert for active wires and other potential dangers in the ground.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 man dead after shooting on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male inside of a vehicle who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox 59

Funeral, procession held for fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz

INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis community and beyond celebrated and honored the life of fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Saturday while participating in his funeral services. Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on July 31. The funeral. A funeral service was held for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Record heat and rainfall not likely today, records hold

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will hit the lower 90s and we do have a chance of some heavy rainfall. It looks like, however, records for the day will hold strong. Record high temperature: 98° (2012) Record cold temperature: 48° (1989) Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1937) No severe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy small business offers DIY candle-making kits, parties and events

INDIANAPOLIS — Anjelicia Spencer started making candles at home as part of her own self-care routine to address anxiety and depression she experienced. Her background in social work told her others might benefit, so she created Worthy by Nature, a company that sells handmade candles labeled with positive affirmations, as well as wax tarts and DIY candle-making kits.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

‘Baby Got Brunch’ Festival supporting local cause

INDIANAPOLIS – The ‘Baby Got Brunch’ Festival is coming to Victory Field on Saturday, August 13 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m! You can get tickets at babygotbrunch.net. This event is supporting a local cause as well, take a watch!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social?...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Local, veteran-owned brewpub with a variety of food options

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — If you are looking for a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options as well as a vast selection of locally brewed beers, look no further than Brew Link Brewing. With over 20 different original beers on tap at its Plainfield location and over 15 at...
PLAINFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Conner Prairie’s “Spark! Lab” opens later this month

INDIANAPOLIS-Do your kids like inventions? Are they always creating something?. If so, then a new experience at Conner Prairie might really interest them. “Spark! Lab” experience was developed by the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation. Andrew Bradford and Allison Cosbey with Connor Prairie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy