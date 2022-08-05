NFL’s Hall of Fame Game Delayed Due to Severe Weather in Canton, Ohio

Read on outsider.com
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
36 NFL training camp standout players you need to know in 2022
Mosquitoes aren't the only things buzzing at NFL training camps this summer, as several young players are creating a name for themselves.
WATCH: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Scolds Fan for Throwing Souvenir Football at Him
Over the weekend, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen got pretty upset with a member of Bills… The post WATCH: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Scolds Fan for Throwing Souvenir Football at Him appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Officials to Strictly Enforce Illegal Quarterback Contact Penalties This Season
According to recent reports, the NFL is cracking down on illegal contact fouls against quarterbacks for the 2022 season. A league spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that the NFL has requested that officials pay closer attention to the rule. During the 2021 season, flags penalizing illegal contact decreased quite a bit...
Report: NFL Owners Expected to Approve $4.65 Billion Sale of Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos will soon be under new ownership, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. The sale will come at a massive $4.65 billion price tag, too. Late Monday night, Schefter reported that NFL owners are expected to approve the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner Group. It’s led by Walmart heir Rob Walton.
WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Players, Coaches at Giants Practice
At this point, someone on the New York Giants staff should have War’s hit song… The post WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Players, Coaches at Giants Practice appeared first on Outsider.
Pete Carroll Reveals Frontrunner in Seattle Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition
When the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the expectation was that Drew Lock would be the man under center this upcoming NFL season. Lock, 25, was one of the main pieces Seattle acquired from Denver. Through two weeks of training camp, however,...
Houston Texans Tight End Pharaoh Brown Reveals He Cut Back on BBQ Sauce to Lose Weight
In one of the more amusing NFL offseason storylines, Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown… The post Houston Texans Tight End Pharaoh Brown Reveals He Cut Back on BBQ Sauce to Lose Weight appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Nails Long Field Goal at Practice
In the event Justin Reid’s NFL career as a safety doesn’t work out, he might… The post WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Nails Long Field Goal at Practice appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Duke Lineman Shows Off Incredible Opera Voice, Teammates Go Wild
Ah, nothing goes together like football and … opera?! Well, OK, maybe that’s not the case for a large majority of us, but one Duke offensive lineman makes the pairing look like wine and cheese. Duke lineman Chance Lytle showed off a big voice recently, serenading his teammates...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch Comments on Sunday’s Big Wreck at Michigan, Not Finishing Race
It’s no secret that NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has had a rough go as of late. Busch, who came into Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 with seven straight finishes outside the top-10, bowed out of action early once again. Busch was part of a nine-car accident on lap 25, which took four drivers out of the race.
Cleveland Guardians Option Mustard to High-A in Groundbreaking Move
If you thought the San Diego Padres acquiring Juan Soto was the biggest move to take place this week, think again. As it turns out, the Cleveland Guardians have made the most groundbreaking transaction of the 2022 MLB season. The Guardians announced Monday they have optioned Mustard to High-A Lake...
Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Shares Passion for ‘Owning’ Chicago Bears
Aaron Rodgers is 23-5 in his career against the Chicago Bears. The Green Bay Packers have quite simply put a beatdown on their rival for the past 14 years with him at quarterback. On this week’s episode of Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, “Big Cat” – who is a...
Report: ESPN Won’t Carry Games for Major College Conference as Part of New Media Rights Deal
For the first time in 40 years, one of the biggest conferences in college athletics won’t be working with ESPN. According to Sports Business Journal, the Big Ten will not work with the sports network as it pursues a new media rights deal. John Ourand reported on Monday night...
CHECK IT OUT: Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds Unveil Uniforms for MLB Field of Dreams Game
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds unveiled their throwback uniforms, as the NL Central rivals are set to face off this coming Thursday, August 11 in MLB’s second annual Field of Dreams game. They will play in legendary Dyersville, Iowa in front of only 8,000 fans in an intimate setting.
