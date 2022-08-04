Washington’s 8th Congressional District still too close to call for GOP challenger

Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Washington state Democrats, GOP spar over $740B Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate’s Sunday passage of the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 elicited very different reactions from Washington state politicians, depending on party affiliation. While Democrats celebrated, Republicans fumed. Both of the Evergreen State’s Democratic U.S. senators – Patty Murray and Maria...
North Carolina Green Party candidates hit the campaign trail after federal court ruling
(The Center Square) — Green Party candidates are forging ahead with campaigns for the U.S. Senate and the North Carolina Senate following a recent federal court ruling that puts them back on the ballot. "We won against the Democratic Party establishment's scheme to sabotage our campaign for working people,"...
New Jersey Democratic senators exuberant; independent analysts not so much
(The Center Square) – Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez say their fellow New Jerseyans, particularly seniors, will benefit and be protected by the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act, but nonpartisan analysts disagree. The Senate, capping a marathon session, voted late Sunday evening to pass the measure. Senators...
California senators praise passage of Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – A sweeping tax, climate and health care bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Sunday won praise from both of California's senators as it now advances to the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, includes $740 billion in...
Shelby, Alabama policy group differ on Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – One Republican senator from Alabama and one policy group share differing opinions on the Inflation Reduction Act. The measure, which passed the U.S. Senate late Sunday night with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote, is a $740 million taxation and spending bill that is designed to combat climate change and allow the federal government to cap prices on certain prescription medications.
Maine independent says lightning rod legislation 'won't raise taxes one cent'
(The Center Square) – Sen. Angus King, former governor of Maine and one of two independents in the U.S. Senate, voted for the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday evening. And his comments afterward ran counter to what most independent analysts were saying about the $740 billion spending bill. “Beyond...
Vermont independent supports, critiques inflation legislation
(The Center Square) – Sen. Bernie Sanders, third-term independent from Vermont, supported the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act and critiqued it as well in the aftermath of Sunday’s marathon voting in the U.S. Senate. In a tweet late that evening, he wrote, “Today the Inflation Reduction Act passed...
Washington State Auditor finds 61 areas of concern in $37B of federal funding
(The Center Square) – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers...
Dunn concedes in primary bout for Washington’s 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – With thousands of votes still left to be counted, King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded to his fellow Republican Matt Larkin in the primary fight to take on Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington’s 8th Congressional District Thursday afternoon. “I just called Matt Larkin...
Washington ranked 8th best state in nation to have a baby
(The Center Square) – A recent study by WalletHub ranked Washington as the No. 8 state in the nation to have a baby in. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, along with baby- and family-friendliness.
Hillary Cassell raises more than any other Democratic House candidate in Florida
Florida Democratic candidates and officeholders have raised $23.2 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among Florida House of Representatives candidates and officeholders, Hillary Cassel has raised more than any other Democrat. Cassel is running for election to the Florida House of Representatives to represent District 101 in 2022. Cassel raised...
Biden says Kentucky counties hit by flood will recover better than before
(The Center Square) – For the second time in eight months, President Joe Biden visited Kentucky to tour the damage left by a natural disaster. On Monday, he and First Lady Jill Biden visited eastern Kentucky residents still recovering from flooding late last month that killed 38 people. During...
Rep. McMorris Rodgers readies for town hall, fights dam breaching
(The Center Square) - Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, invites area residents to a town hall next week for a dialogue about current events and issues of importance to them. “A Conversation with Cathy” takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the Centennial...
Nonpartisan Julie Anderson may be Republicans’ best hope for Washington secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Preliminary results from Tuesday’s Washington state primary election show incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs leading nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson by a margin of 42.1% to 12.85% in the race for secretary of state. Even though the field also includes three Republicans – Bob...
Texas Gov. Abbott buses illegal immigrants to NYC after city's mayor doesn't take up invitation to visit southern border
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week invited New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit the southern border and see first-hand the costs Texans are bearing as a result of “President Biden’s border crisis.” By Friday, he’d announced the first bus of illegal immigrants had arrived in New York City from Texas.
Ogles leads hotly-contested GOP race in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District
(The Center Square) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles held a significant lead on Thursday night for the Republican nomination in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. With nearly 65% of the vote in, Ogles had 37.1% and former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell had 25.5% of the vote in the nine-person race, with Kurt Winstead at 21.8%.
Op-Ed: Don’t take California’s independent contractor crackdown national
California truckers last month temporarily shut down the Port of Oakland protesting California’s refusal to let them remain independent contractors. Tens of thousands of independent truckers are now subject to California’s Assembly Bill 5, “AB5,” which punishes businesses that hire independent contractors to perform similar work as the business performs. This means trucking companies can't hire self-employed truckers, newspapers can’t hire freelance writers, and software companies can’t hire independent contract programmers.
Sununu rips Biden over report on first presidential primary
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is criticizing President Joe Biden over a news report that the Democrat mused about giving New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary position to his home state. The Politico report cited anonymous sources as saying that Biden had asked advisers about moving up Delaware...
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
Some close calls in Washington state primaries for Congress
(The Center Square) – The Washington Secretary of State’s Office began posting preliminary results from the state’s primary on Tuesday night. At the federal level, there are no projected upsets, though there are a few close calls. Initial results showed Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, with a 20...
