Francis J. Fornelli, Sharpsville, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dana L. Basham, 57, passed away, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his residence in New Castle. He was born January 9, 1965 in New Castle to Ferdnan and Grace (Johnson) Basham. Dana enlisted with the U.S. Army Reserves and was honorably discharged on January...

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO