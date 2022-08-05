Francis J. Fornelli, Sharpsville, PA

Read on www.wkbn.com
June D. Uler, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June D. Uler, 96, passed away early Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, in the comfort of her daughter’s home. A native of Youngstown, June was born June 18, 1926, a daughter of the late Paul and Betty (Reha) Koval. She was a graduate of...
Dana L. Basham, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dana L. Basham, 57, passed away, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his residence in New Castle. He was born January 9, 1965 in New Castle to Ferdnan and Grace (Johnson) Basham. Dana enlisted with the U.S. Army Reserves and was honorably discharged on January...
Dale A. Agens, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale A. Agens, age 70, of Sharon, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, following an illness. Born June 5, 1952 in Ridgeway, he was the son of the late Melvin and Lucille Swanson Agens. He was a...
Illonna Marie Clary, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Illona Marie “Babe” Clary, 83, passed away with her husband and family at her side Sunday morning, August 7, 2022, in her residence. Mrs. Clary was born October 26, 1938, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline (Feduska)...
Robert A. Kelly, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Kelly, 81, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Blossom Nursing Home. He was born September 17, 1940, son of the late Florence and Andrew Kelly. Bob was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School and a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He retired...
Phillip George Davis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip George Davis, 64, passed away Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at his home. Phillip was born on February 17, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the Phillip and Catherine Davis. He was a graduate of Maplewood High School and proud veteran of the...
Harry F. Kloss, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennyslvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry F. Kloss was a beloved son and husband, father (one daughter, three stepchildren), grandfather (ten), great-grandfather (16) and friend to many people during his incredible 103 years of life. Harry passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Born to Harry and Maude Kloss on...
Glenn W. Nickell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn W. Nickell, 72, passed away peacefully at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at home with his family by his side after battling complications of pancreatic cancer. A longtime resident of Niles, Glenn was born in Cincinnati on September 20, 1949, to the late...
Osvaldo Ortiz Figueroa, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Osvaldo Ortiz Figueroa, Jr., 61, departed this life on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was surrounded by his wife of 34 years, Kimberly Marie (Ash) Figueroa and his daughters, Evangelina Marie Ortiz Figueroa and Jacinta Marie Figueroa.
Josephine M. Hougelman, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine M. Hougelman, 62, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died at 5:11 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian due to a brain aneurysm. She was born on April 19, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Dorothy Dages Capretta and John Capretta, both...
Garrett B. “Gary” Dickerson, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett B. Dickerson, “Gary”, was born December 30, 1960. He grew up in Howland, Ohio as a classic Cleveland sports fan and said he resonated with “That 70s Show.”. He met the love of his life through his mother. Gary and his...
Ralph Ronald Guappone, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Ronald Guappone, 58, of Alice Ave., passed away unexpectedly at 12:02am, Monday, August 8, 2022 at Summa Health Akron City Hospital following a sudden heart attack. Ralph was born July 10, 1964 in Salem, a son of Shirley (Riley) Guappone and the late Ralph...
Malcolm Marquise Myers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Malcolm Marquise Myers, 31, of Youngstown, who had been missing since Sunday, Apri1 10, and was found on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Mr. Myers, affectionately known as “Malc”, was born September 30, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Felix Black and Stephanie Myers.
Eliot N. Lane, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eliot N. Lane, 61, Passed away, August 6, 2022 at the UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. He was born September 1, 1960 in New Castle to the late Fredrick and Barbara Gene (Austin) Lane. Eliot was a lead pourer and machinist for the...
Louise Ruble, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Ruble, 89, formerly of Struthers, died Saturday afternoon, August 6, 2022 at Wickshire of Poland. Louise was born June 1, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Renaldo Ares. A lifelong area resident, Louise was a graduate of East...
Blaine Smith, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Blaine Smith, 86, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Mary Margaurite Washington, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Margaurite Washington, 81, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Mrs. Washington was born August 15, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas, a daughter of Harold Walker and Demaris Jefferson. She had been employed as a...
Marcia Nocera, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Nocera, 67, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. She was born February 7, 1955 in New Castle to the late William “Blackie” and Milianne (Greico) Moses. She was a member of the St. Vitus...
James Keith Phillips, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Keith Phillips, 59, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after an extensive amount of time fighting several illnesses. James or as everyone who knew him called him Jim or “J” was a lifelong resident of Austintown, Ohio. Mainly he was a...
Daniel “Danny” Alan Peek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Alan Peek “Danny” passed on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was 46. Danny was born September 5, 1975 in Youngstown, Ohio to Daniel Weidner and Lois Jean Desanti. Danny worked very hard throughout his life and for the past 25 years, he...
