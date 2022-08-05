ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two MBTA employees hospitalized after bus catches fire

By Clara McCourt
 4 days ago

At around 3:10 p.m., an out of service bus had returned to a Jamaica Plain bus yard when flames were observed in its rear compartment.

Two MBTA employees were transported to the hospital after a bus caught fire at Arborway bus yard Thursday, officials said.

At around 3:10 p.m., an out of service bus had returned to a Jamaica Plain bus yard when flames were observed in its rear compartment, MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston said in a statement to Boston.com. MBTA employees attempted to put out the fire but “were unsuccessful.”

The Boston Fire Department responded to the scene, extinguishing the flames. Two MBTA employees were hospitalized “to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation,” Battiston said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but under investigation.

This is not the first safety issue the MBTA has faced this year, with several injuries and deaths linked to the transit agency’s equipment and infrastructure.

A man was dragged to his death after his arm was caught in a Red Line door in April.

In May, a man died at the Park Street station after coming into contact with the third rail. Earlier in the month, a woman was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Salem.

Following a series of safety incidents, the Federal Transit Administration said it is “extremely concerned with the ongoing safety issues” at the T and will take on an “increased safety oversight role” of the transit system, according to a letter obtained by The Boston Globe.

The bus fire comes only a day after the MBTA announced that the Orange Line will shut down for 30 days to allow track and signal maintenance.

Boston

A 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub in Providence, according to police

"The mother had left him alone." Providence police are investigating after a mother allegedly left her baby alone in a bathtub this weekend, and the infant drowned, The Boston Globe reported. “A 10 month old boy was found in the bathtub, drowned,” Providence Police Major David Lapatin wrote in an...
Boston

Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire

The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston

Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez placed on leave pending investigation

Gonzalez was put on leave after "multiple allegations” involving violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies. Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez was put on paid leave Friday pending an investigation into allegations of violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies, according to officials. “We are committed to supporting the...
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston

Black bear spotted in Danvers neighborhood

Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. A black bear was spotted roaming the North Shore neighborhood of Danvers Sunday morning. Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. In a video obtained by WCVB, the bear crosses a residential driveway before scaling a small stone wall into another property.
DANVERS, MA
Boston

Shuttle buses to replace service on new Green Line extension for 4 weeks; opening of Medford branch of GLX pushed to November

The service disruption overlaps with the already announced Orange Line closure. The Medford branch of the Green Line Extension (GLX) will open in late November 2022, the MBTA announced Friday, but not before shuttle buses replace Green Line service between Government Center and Union Square for four weeks in August and September.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston

Model rockets spark 2-acre blaze on the North Shore

Fire officials deemed the incident "unintentional." A family setting off model rockets at Pye Brook Park in Topsfield inadvertently caused a roughly 2-acre brush fire Wednesday, fire officials said. Topsfield’s two on-duty firefighters at the time were already on their way to a medical aid call on Boston Street near...
