Governor Parson seeks federal disaster assistance after historic flash flooding in St. Louis region

St. Louis region will receive federal disaster assistance following last month's historic floods
Governor Mike Parson praises the Biden Administration for acting quickly to approve Missouri’s request for a major disaster declaration. The St. Louis region was hit by historic flooding from July 25 to July 28. Parson declared a state of emergency on July 26, then eight days later made a disaster declaration to the federal government.
Missouri Task Force one to remain in Kentucky for next couple of days
Missouri Task Force 1 remains on standby in Kentucky and will likely remain that way for another day or two. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was deployed to Kentucky last week after deadly flooding hit the state. The task force conducted searched along Troublesome Creek in Breathitt County.
Updated: Body of man pulled from lake at Boone County conservation area
The body of a missing fisherman is pulled from a Boone County lake. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. Some of the missing man’s belongings were found on the dock.
Colorado man seriously injured in fiery Boone County crash
A Colorado man is seriously injured in a fiery crash in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Taylor Bryant, 37, of Denver, was driving on I-70, through Columbia, Saturday, when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Bryant’s vehicle rolled into the eastbound lanes of the interstate and caught fire.
St. Robert mother, dauther, seriously injured in UTV crash in Osage County
A mother and daughter from St. Robert are injured in a UTV accident in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Sophia Honan, 19, was riding in a UTV on County Road 505 west of Westphalia Saturday morning when the driver lost control while driving over gravel in a curve. The vehicle then overturned, ejecting Honan.
Columbia teen arrested for firing gun at Phelps County fair
A Columbia teen is arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on duty at the fair responded to what they believed to be a gunshot on the property Friday night. Authorities say Shaquan Russell, 18, fired a handgun...
Jefferson City woman dies when she's ejected from her scooter during a 3-vehicle crash
A Jefferson City woman dies following a three-vehicle accident just southwest of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chantelle Gianino, 24, was driving her scooter on Highway 54 late Friday night when the accident occurred. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says a 16-year-old boy...
Columbia Police seize 20 lbs of meth & about 1/2 a lb of suspected Fentanyl during recent drug bust
Columbia Police seize 20 pounds of methamphetamine and about half a pound of suspected Fentanyl during a recent drug bust. Detectives with the Columbia PD initiated a drug investigation in 2019 that led to arrests last week. Jaimee Girdner, 27, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree drug trafficking and child endangerment. Her boyfriend, Paulino Nafate, 44, is facing a federal charge of meth trafficking.
