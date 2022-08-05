ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Arrest made in Portland activist’s 2019 murder

By Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFPsT_0h5NEnbe00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An arrest has been made in the 2019 murder of a Portland activist, authorities announced Thursday afternoon.

The Portland Police Bureau says Christopher E. Knipe was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of Sean Kealiher.

Attacks on paramedics ‘out of hand’ in Multnomah County

Knipe, 47, was identified as a suspect as part of the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Kealiher was 23 when he died Oct. 12, 2019 after being hit by a vehicle on Northeast 9th Ave. and Northeast Davis St., police said.

“At this time, investigators do not believe the crime was politically motivated,” PPB said in a statement on Thursday.

Another PNW heat wave right around the corner. What you need to know

Knipe has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a murder in the second-degree charge. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized

A Redmond man and woman were arrested as they arrived home late last week, allegedly returning from a trip to the Portland area to buy drugs to distribute, and were found to possess fentanyl and methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Their home was raided as well. The post Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Northeast Davis St#Pnw#Nexstar Media Inc
KGW

Security guard stabbed in the head near Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a security guard in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center Monday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers responded to the convention center, located off Northeast Lloyd and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just after 3 p.m. for...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oregonian

Pedestrian dies on I-84, Portland police say

A crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 84 in Portland killed a pedestrian, police said. The driver, who has not been identified, remained at the scene just east of the Northeast 82nd Avenue exit, police said. Portland police released few additional details about the crash, which happened around 1:05 a.m....
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy