Arrest made in Portland activist’s 2019 murder
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An arrest has been made in the 2019 murder of a Portland activist, authorities announced Thursday afternoon.
The Portland Police Bureau says Christopher E. Knipe was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of Sean Kealiher.
Knipe, 47, was identified as a suspect as part of the ongoing investigation, authorities said.
Kealiher was 23 when he died Oct. 12, 2019 after being hit by a vehicle on Northeast 9th Ave. and Northeast Davis St., police said.
"At this time, investigators do not believe the crime was politically motivated," PPB said in a statement on Thursday.
Knipe has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a murder in the second-degree charge. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
