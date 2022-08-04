Read on television.mxdwn.com
Related
Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years
It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
People Are Calling Out "Influencers" Who Let "Internet Fame" Get To Their Heads, And I Am Capital-C Cringing
Sorry, but having 10,000 followers does not make you Beyoncé.
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paget Brewster is giving a glimpse of her "sassier" new look for the Criminal Minds revival. The 53-year-old actress shared a photo from the show's set Monday on Twitter. "Oh, hi Guys!! This is my first @criminalminds hair and make up from this morning.... I hope...
RELATED PEOPLE
Serena Williams is retiring! When will the tennis star play professionally for the last time
Serena Williams is farewelling the sport that gave her worldwide recognition. The athlete who ranked the world’s No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association for 319 weeks has announced in Vogue’s latest issue that she will “evolve away from tennis” after the 2022 US Open. According to...
Comments / 0