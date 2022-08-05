Read on greatbendpost.com
Great Bend woman rewarded for recruiting family to work in Barton Co.
Know of somebody currently not living in Barton County but would be great for a job in the county? Great Bend Economic Development is still rewarding citizens able to successfully recruit friends and family members outside of Barton County to fill advertised positions. Economic Development Director Sara Hayden said the...
Physicians bring family medicine and specialty expertise to Great Bend
The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend welcomes Anna Dagg, MD, and Thomas Dagg, MD, who will begin seeing patients Sept. 12. Both board-certified family medicine physicians will practice at St. Rose Medical Pavilion. Dr. Anna Dagg brings her experience to our growing obstetrics and gynecology team, providing...
🎧Chamber Connect show: President Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce President Megan Barfield that aired Aug. 4, 2022. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
BCYP Leadership Luncheon with city administrator
Join Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis on Aug. 16 at noon to get updated on all that is new with the City of Great Bend. He will be discussing hot topics including the new police station, the Quality of Life sales tax improvements and answering any questions you may have.
Great Bend's Blew honored as FHSU Alumni Award recipient
Six Fort Hays State University alumni will be honored on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Alumni and Friends Awards Banquet during Homecoming. For details on how you can help celebrate these award winners during FHSU’s Homecoming, visit www.FHSUHomecoming.com. Four Alumni Achievement Award recipients will be recognized: John L....
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Soils and Coping with Extreme Weather
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 2, indicates he same conditions as we continue to see severe and extreme drought. The recent rains helped the extreme western counties a bit. Only Northeast Kansas is in good shape. The six to ten-day outlook (August 9 to 13) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures (our area is right on the line) and believe it or not, a 40 to 50% chance of below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 11 to 17) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Exactly what our summer crops don’t need. While most of the corn is pretty far along and mostly what is there is there, this forecast is very bad news for the dryland soybean crop and not much better for grain sorghum and hay crops. Definitely the year to check for nitrates in Sudan grass, and sorghum x Sudan hybrids. Today, how can we work to improve our soil to help crops and stay economically viable with the weather extremes that are becoming the norm?
Two search warrants, 7 arrests in Great Bend & Hoisington
On Friday, Aug. 5, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a pair of search warrants one in the City of Great Bend and one of the City of Hoisington resulting in the arrest of seven people. At about 2:15 p.m., deputies and detectives executed a warrant at 218 Pine...
USD 428 Great Bend staffing numbers looking up for 2022-23 school year
It takes a village to run a large school district. USD 428 Great Bend employs approximately 700 full and part-time workers. At Monday's August board of education meeting, USD 428 Director of Human Resources Tonya Miller shared a new staff incentive program to help keep the district fully staffed. "The...
Bison owner killed, deputy seriously injured
On Monday morning, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she found her nephew's body in a pen.
Kansas Wetlands Education Center to offer Meteor Shower Watch Party
The Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC), located northeast of Great Bend on K-156 Highway, is gearing up for its annual “Out of this World” Perseid Meteor Shower Watch Party. The public is invited to join the KWEC staff for this free, family-friendly activity. Each year, as the Earth...
Body found near scene of bison attack
A body has been found near the site where an Ellsworth County Sheriffs deputy was attacked by a bison. A woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she found her nephew dead in a pen, and that she thought a bison had killed him. The location of the body was 1/4 of a mile from where the deputy was injured by a charging bison Sunday night.
Hays school board votes to prohibit satanism in dress code
The Hays school board voted Friday morning to prohibit clothing promoting satanism in its dress codes for all schools in the district. The language was included in student handbooks, which were approved in a meeting Friday morning before the board's annual retreat. Parent Mary Turner, who said she is a...
Hoisington BOE mulls replacement of turf, track at HHS
The USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education has some big ideas to think about. At the Aug. 1 meeting, Superintendent Patrick Crowdis threw out some figures pertaining to an overhaul of the turf and track at Hoisington High School. The decision becomes all the more difficult with the rising costs of goods across the board.
Update: Charging buffalo kills man from Bushton, injures deputy
ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9 a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she found her nephew, identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
In-state and out-of-state residents seeing McPherson as a stop for cost-effective fuel
It seems like we have been feeling the pain at the pump for ages now, but for travelers living or driving through the City of McPherson, they may be in for a nice surprise. According to AAA, on Friday August 5, the national price for a gallon of gas is about $4.11 a gallon, but right now, in McPherson Kansas, you can snag a gallon of gas for under 3 dollars.... and not just at one gas station either. There are a few stops providing some ease for your wallet.
Bat Cats move on with 4-3 victory
GODDARD — The Great Bend Bat Cats have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Summerball Showdown in Goddard with a 4-3 victory over the Kansas Curve Friday night. The Bat Cats (32-12) scored 2-runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to take a 4-1 lead, then held on in the ninth as the Curve scored 2-runs to make the final 4-3.
Larks come up short in NBC title game
WICHITA – Traditionally there are fireworks at the end of the NBC World Series championship game. Saturday night Santa Barbara started the show early scoring six runs in the first two innings and cruising to a 12-1 win over the Hays Larks to win their 10th title and denying the Larks their first crown in six trips to the title game.
Tryouts for next year's Bombers Baseball coming up
Bombers Baseball in Great Bend is a non-profit association committed to the betterment of organized boy’s baseball in the Golden Belt Area. We will be hosting tryouts at Great Bend Sports Complex for anyone 18 years and younger that is interested in playing baseball for the 2023 spring/summer season. Interested players must attend a tryout. Please contact below email with any questions or concerns.
