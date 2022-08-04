ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Tax Free Holiday weekend in Missouri

Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau. SEMO Prospect Steer & Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. Updated: 23...
What you need to know about Missouri's tax-free weekend

ST. LOUIS — Sharpen those pencils and get that first-day outfit ready! Back-to-school time is almost here. That also means some savings are also near. On Friday, Missouri kicks off its tax-free weekend. But there are some catches, including what you can get, and who is participating. Missouri Tax-Free...
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Kentucky among worst in US for health care, despite high marks for access

(The Center Square) – A recent study gave Kentucky low marks for health care quality and outcomes, even though the state earned a high ranking for access to care. The report, from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, ranked Kentucky 43rd overall for the quality of care. In compiling the rankings, the study looked at outcomes, cost and access, using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there is a catch

(WTVO) — Illinois families are spending a little less to get their kids ready for the school year, as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies kicked in Friday. It reduces the state’s portion of the tax rate for 6.25% to just 1.25%. Residents still have to pay local taxes. It covers traditional supplies […]
$118,005 spent with USPS from Indiana campaign accounts

In Indiana, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $118,005 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.3 percent of all $34.3 million in reported expenditures. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, here are the top...
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit

Poisonous sand blowing in the wind.  Wells running dry.  A dark night sky ruined by constant lights.  These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community.  NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
