Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
Tax Free Holiday weekend in Missouri
Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau. SEMO Prospect Steer & Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. Updated: 23...
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Missouri
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri loosens substitute teacher requirements ahead of new school year
For the second time in two years, Missouri has loosened substitute teacher requirements to combat a statewide shortage.
Customers line up to save on Missouri tax-free weekend
Missouri tax-free weekend is underway August. 5-7, 2022. Stores are already seeing long lines as people save on school supplies, clothes.
What you need to know about Missouri's tax-free weekend
ST. LOUIS — Sharpen those pencils and get that first-day outfit ready! Back-to-school time is almost here. That also means some savings are also near. On Friday, Missouri kicks off its tax-free weekend. But there are some catches, including what you can get, and who is participating. Missouri Tax-Free...
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's incarcerated population, 2021
A Missouri News Network analysis points to a race gap in those who receive pardons. State officials say they don't know the race of applicants.
Kentucky among worst in US for health care, despite high marks for access
(The Center Square) – A recent study gave Kentucky low marks for health care quality and outcomes, even though the state earned a high ranking for access to care. The report, from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, ranked Kentucky 43rd overall for the quality of care. In compiling the rankings, the study looked at outcomes, cost and access, using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Horseracing rules go into effect nationally after Louisiana-based Fifth Circuit overrules injunction
(The Center Square) — New horseracing rules developed by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority are now in force nationwide after an appeals court temporarily stayed a preliminary injunction issued last week for Louisiana and West Virginia. A three-judge panel with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued...
Average Height in Illinois is Taller than Missouri, Iowa = Giants
If you're not tall, you understand the height struggle is real. There's a new 2022 ranking for average height per state and it shows that Illinoisans are taller than Missourians and Iowa is full of giants. Don't blame me for this one. It's Homesnacks fault. Using data from the CDC,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania's economic, population problems getting more attention from state leaders
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to spur population and economic growth, but recent efforts from political leaders of all stripes show the issues are getting more serious attention. “Pittsburgh is losing people, jobs, and investment. The city still hasn’t recovered pre-pandemic employment and has a problem of...
Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there is a catch
(WTVO) — Illinois families are spending a little less to get their kids ready for the school year, as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies kicked in Friday. It reduces the state’s portion of the tax rate for 6.25% to just 1.25%. Residents still have to pay local taxes. It covers traditional supplies […]
Indiana lawmakers approve financial relief plan; passage of abortion ban expected
(The Center Square) – The Indiana House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved $75 million in support of families and $1 billion in taxpayer relief just hours ahead passing a ban on elective abortion in the state. Both measures were returned to the Senate where the financial package was ratified. Passage...
$118,005 spent with USPS from Indiana campaign accounts
In Indiana, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $118,005 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.3 percent of all $34.3 million in reported expenditures. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, here are the top...
KSDK
Missouri's back-to-school tax free weekend kicks off
From Friday-Sunday, you can save money on many things needed for school, but there are some exceptions. Not all St. Louis-area cities take part in the tax exemption.
Louisiana Education superintendent lauds Florida-based Moms for Liberty group
(The Center Square) – The highest state official overseeing education in Louisiana is expressing overwhelming support for a parent-led movement in Florida. Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education, sent a letter this week to Florida-based Moms for Liberty, a national advocacy group created to empower parents.
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 1