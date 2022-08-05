Teen Immunization Day reminds parents to get teens immunized ahead of back to school

Read on stjosephpost.com
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmersCJ CoombsRea, MO
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the Pony Express history of 'fast mail'CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Tax Free Weekend in St. Joseph also means that its time to Stuff the Bus
School is just around the corner and students are in need of new school supplies for the school year. The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is prepared to help. Director of Community Investment Jodi Flurry says the United Way along with the salvation Army will work to 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies to distribute to students.
Mo. commission told low pay, lack of support fueling teacher shortage
Teachers, school administrators and advocacy groups on Wednesday laid out for a state commission a long list of grueling conditions they say drive educators out of the industry. At the third meeting of the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission — created by the State Board of Education —...
Man dies after struck by van door on Kan. Turnpike
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Andrea Lopez, 20, Topeka, was eastbound on the Kansas Turnpike just before the I-635 exit in the left lane. The Honda struck the right...
New option for rural broadband comes to St. Joseph
In an effort to continue expanding rural broadband a new internet option has made roots in St. Joseph. Mercury Broadband will serve homes and businesses in the surrounding St. Joseph area as well as Atchison, Brown, and Doniphan counties in northeast Kansas. Founder and CEO of Mercury Broadband Garrett Wiseman...
Missouri Dems turn to Kan. to help pay for abortions
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker from Republican-led Missouri this week wrote to the Democratic Kansas and Illinois governors asking for help paying for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Kansas and Illinois to apply for Medicaid waivers...
Missouri man dies after pickup overturns
WRIGHT COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 7p.m. Saturday in Wright County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Dodge 2500 driven by Michael D. Cooper, 45, Mountain Grove, was northbound on Girlstown Road four miles north of Mountain Grove. The pickup traveled off the...
Kan. woman enters plea in death of victim found in mobile home
McPHERSON – A Kansas woman entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Tina Nicole Brown, 35, entered the plea Wednesday in...
KDHE: Reported COVID case numbers down over the past week
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,722 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 27 to Wednesday August 3, for a total of 841,542 cases. The state reported 7,519 coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 20 to Wednesday July 27. On Wednesday, the state reported...
Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
Woman dies after wrong-way, head-on crash on Mo. highway
TANEY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 12:30a.m. Friday in Taney County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Equinox driven by Carla J. McSpadden, 50, Bradford, AR., was southbound in the north bound lanes of U.S. 65 seven miles north of Branson. The SUV...
City and MoDOT close to agreement on I-229 furture
Changes will be coming to I-229 and the double-decker bridge in downtown St. Joseph, but what those changes might be have yet to be decided. St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale says he wants some tweaks made to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s plans for changes to I-229, but that the city and MoDOT are close to agreement on its future.
ANALYSIS: Justice retention is next abortion fight in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After the defeat of the abortion regulation amendment on Tuesday, it's important to note that there is an election for a majority of the justices that have been tasked by Kansas voters with interpreting the Kansas Constitution in this area. The terms of six of the...
🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
Kan. GOP sends text asking voters to withdraw support for Pyle
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans...
Financial planner advises don't panic stick to your plan even in a down market
As stock prices continue to dip lower and lower the first instinct may be to panic, but financial advisors say the best course of action is to stay the course. Senior Wealth Planner at Nold-Bryant in St. Joseph Austin Nold says that sell offs in the market are typically always scary.
Post Preview: LeBlond football looks to build off of historic 2021 season
Bishop LeBlond is still somewhat of a new kid on the block in Missouri 8-man football. The Golden Eagles went down to 8-man in 2019 and finished 2-7, followed by a 3-4 mark in 2020. The tables turned in a big way for LeBlond in 2021, as the Eagles started...
