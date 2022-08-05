ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Shelby, Alabama policy group differ on Inflation Reduction Act

(The Center Square) – One Republican senator from Alabama and one policy group share differing opinions on the Inflation Reduction Act. The measure, which passed the U.S. Senate late Sunday night with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote, is a $740 million taxation and spending bill that is designed to combat climate change and allow the federal government to cap prices on certain prescription medications.
ALABAMA STATE
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
GEORGIA STATE
Op-Ed: Don’t take California’s independent contractor crackdown national

California truckers last month temporarily shut down the Port of Oakland protesting California’s refusal to let them remain independent contractors. Tens of thousands of independent truckers are now subject to California’s Assembly Bill 5, “AB5,” which punishes businesses that hire independent contractors to perform similar work as the business performs. This means trucking companies can't hire self-employed truckers, newspapers can’t hire freelance writers, and software companies can’t hire independent contract programmers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kentucky among worst in US for health care, despite high marks for access

(The Center Square) – A recent study gave Kentucky low marks for health care quality and outcomes, even though the state earned a high ranking for access to care. The report, from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, ranked Kentucky 43rd overall for the quality of care. In compiling the rankings, the study looked at outcomes, cost and access, using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
KENTUCKY STATE
Texas Gov. Abbott buses illegal immigrants to NYC after city's mayor doesn't take up invitation to visit southern border

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week invited New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit the southern border and see first-hand the costs Texans are bearing as a result of “President Biden’s border crisis.” By Friday, he’d announced the first bus of illegal immigrants had arrived in New York City from Texas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
