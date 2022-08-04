Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020
(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
Pennsylvania's economic, population problems getting more attention from state leaders
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to spur population and economic growth, but recent efforts from political leaders of all stripes show the issues are getting more serious attention. “Pittsburgh is losing people, jobs, and investment. The city still hasn’t recovered pre-pandemic employment and has a problem of...
Louisiana Education superintendent lauds Florida-based Moms for Liberty group
(The Center Square) – The highest state official overseeing education in Louisiana is expressing overwhelming support for a parent-led movement in Florida. Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education, sent a letter this week to Florida-based Moms for Liberty, a national advocacy group created to empower parents.
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
Kentucky among worst in US for health care, despite high marks for access
(The Center Square) – A recent study gave Kentucky low marks for health care quality and outcomes, even though the state earned a high ranking for access to care. The report, from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, ranked Kentucky 43rd overall for the quality of care. In compiling the rankings, the study looked at outcomes, cost and access, using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
Sales tax holidays ineffective compared to real tax reform, report says
(The Center Square) – A new report is critical of temporary sales tax holidays similar to the school supply tax holiday underway in Illinois. For ten days, the state sales tax on school supplies drops from 6.25% to 1.25%. State officials say the tax holiday will save Illinois families $50 million.
Indiana lawmakers approve financial relief plan; passage of abortion ban expected
(The Center Square) – The Indiana House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved $75 million in support of families and $1 billion in taxpayer relief just hours ahead passing a ban on elective abortion in the state. Both measures were returned to the Senate where the financial package was ratified. Passage...
$118,005 spent with USPS from Indiana campaign accounts
In Indiana, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $118,005 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.3 percent of all $34.3 million in reported expenditures. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, here are the top...
School choice foes ask for an injunction against Tennessee's education savings account program
(The Center Square) — A Tennessee trial court heard arguments on Friday in an attempt to place another injunction on the Education Savings Account program for Davidson and Shelby counties. The new ESA program, set to begin with this school year, is now being contested based upon its swift...
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
Rhode Island’s gaming revenue rebounding since COVID-19 lockdowns, data reveals
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s gaming revenue in several categories was cut in half at the height of pandemic-induced lockdowns, according to financial data from state officials. In most instances, it is, however, on the rebound. A comb-through of financial data posted to the Rhode Island Department...
Georgia DOT awards $199M in projects, but rising costs could squelch future construction
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded another $199 million in June for road projects statewide, but state officials warned that road project costs are increasing. The state allocated the money to 37 projects across The Peach State. The board considered 53 projects in June and...
Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds
(The Center Square) – Illinois' biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
Horseracing rules go into effect nationally after Louisiana-based Fifth Circuit overrules injunction
(The Center Square) — New horseracing rules developed by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority are now in force nationwide after an appeals court temporarily stayed a preliminary injunction issued last week for Louisiana and West Virginia. A three-judge panel with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued...
Washington ranked 10th-best state in nation for health care quality
(The Center Square) – A recent study by MoneyGeek ranked Washington the No. 10 state in the nation for overall health care quality. The personal finance education website looked at three major factors in determining its rankings: outcomes, cost, and access via data gathered from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization focusing on national health issues, and the federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
Washington Ecology report admits clean fuel standard will add to price at the pump
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee was adamant last year that energy prices would not increase as a result of his signing low-carbon fuel standard legislation into law. “And don’t let anybody give you that swill that somehow it’s gonna increase prices,” an animated Inslee said...
Judicial panel rules that Tennessee education savings account program can move forward
(The Center Square) — A Tennessee trial court ruled Friday that Tennessee’s Education Scholarship Program can move forward. A three-judge panel heard arguments earlier in the day from the American Civil Liberties Union and Southern Poverty Law Center. The two groups had asked the court to deliver an injunction against the pilot program.
Illinois Manufacturers' Association touts $600 million impact on state's GDP
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is touring the state highlighting a study that shows the economic impact manufacturing has on the Land of Lincoln. The report said the sector generates around $600 million annually to the state’s Gross Domestic Product and creates 1.7 million jobs.
