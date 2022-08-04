ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Kentucky among worst in US for health care, despite high marks for access

(The Center Square) – A recent study gave Kentucky low marks for health care quality and outcomes, even though the state earned a high ranking for access to care. The report, from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, ranked Kentucky 43rd overall for the quality of care. In compiling the rankings, the study looked at outcomes, cost and access, using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
$118,005 spent with USPS from Indiana campaign accounts

In Indiana, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $118,005 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.3 percent of all $34.3 million in reported expenditures. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, here are the top...
Washington ranked 10th-best state in nation for health care quality

(The Center Square) – A recent study by MoneyGeek ranked Washington the No. 10 state in the nation for overall health care quality. The personal finance education website looked at three major factors in determining its rankings: outcomes, cost, and access via data gathered from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization focusing on national health issues, and the federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

