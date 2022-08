Rents in the Denver metro area continue to rise, an average of $93 per month. According to researchers at the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business in partnership with the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, rents in the area are increasing along with the rest of the U.S. They found the average rent for the Denver metro area is $1,859.51, an increase of $93.75 from the last quarter. "The second quarter is typically the strongest quarter for rent growth," said Ron Throupe, report author and associate professor of real estate at the Daniels College of Business in a statement....

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO