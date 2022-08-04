First married couple graduates together from Metro Police Academy

Read on www.wsmv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
WSMV
WSMV4 Investigates: “Uptick” in women stalked by new technology in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The assistant District Attorney overseeing domestic violence cases in Davidson County says she’s seeing an “uptick” in cases in which women are being stalked by new technology. WSMV4 Investigates obtained police reports showing how women have been stalked by men who used various technology...
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
WSMV
Metro Schools welcome 80,000 students
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of students across the Midstate grabbed their backpacks, hopped on the bus and headed back to the school for the first time this school year on Monday morning. More than 80,000 Metro Nashville Public School students returned to class on Monday. Now district and city...
WSMV
Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this Tennessee favorite.
WSMV
Batey Gresham, co-founder of Gresham Smith, dies at age 88
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Batey M. Gresham, one of the founders of Gresham Smith, has passed away at age 88, the company announced on Monday. “Our hearts are heavy today,” Gresham Smith CEO Rodney Chester said in a news release. “Our firm, our profession and our communities have lost a leader who inspired and impacted so many. His long term influence is nearly impossible to measure, not just because he was one of our founders, but because his dedication, values and genuine love for both employees and clients truly defined our culture and what we stand for as a firm. We all owe Batey and his wife, Ann, a debt of gratitude for a lifetime of service.”
Street racers hit Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood Saturday
One neighbor says say the screeching of tires and revving of engines is what woke her up early Saturday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors
MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Killed In A Fatal Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
A fatal crash was reported to the Police on Saturday on Wallace Road near Antioch. According to the police, the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. when Jesus Ledezma-Trejo crashed into a parked Ford F-150 in the 200 block of [..]
WSMV
Man arrested after 19 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after police said they found about 19 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). Ladarious Demontae Evans, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver – a felony offense. According to...
Nashville man remembers his wife and mother who were stabbed to death
One Nashville man lost his wife and mother to two separate stabbings, and police say the man who did was his brother.
‘It’s a modern-day miracle’: Family holds funeral for Nashville native, WWII veteran after 78 years
After 78 years, a World War II veteran and U.S. marine is finally being laid to rest in his hometown of Nashville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Convicted felon charged after firing multiple shots outside Nashville bar
A man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired multiple shots toward a bar in Nashville.
‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ underway in Cheatham County
To combat the influx of narcotics and contraband, Cheatham Officers enacted Operation Zero Tolerance this weekend. The idea is simple—Aggressive traffic enforcement in the eastern part of the county, targeting anything and everything that might be illegal.
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
wgnsradio.com
Local Coach at MTSU Arrested on DUI Charge Saturday Morning
MTSU Baseball Coach James Michael Toman of Murfreesboro was arrested on a DUI charge. The local coach was charged this past Saturday morning when he was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center around 1-AM. Toman was arrested by Officer Wilkens with the Murfreesboro Police Department. According to the...
Housing inventory jumps nearly 116% in Greater Nashville year over year
A shift in the real estate market in Greater Nashville. Housing inventory is going up, which is good news for home buyers.
Worker critically injured after falling down 30 ft. shaft in Williamson County
Rescue efforts were underway Monday morning in Williamson County after a worker fell down a 30-foot concrete shaft at a construction site.
Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]
If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
Suspect sought in deadly shooting at Nashville apartment complex
Metro police are searching for a man who they say is wanted for a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening.
Comments / 0