ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

First married couple graduates together from Metro Police Academy

By Marissa Sulek
WSMV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Metro Schools welcome 80,000 students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of students across the Midstate grabbed their backpacks, hopped on the bus and headed back to the school for the first time this school year on Monday morning. More than 80,000 Metro Nashville Public School students returned to class on Monday. Now district and city...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Batey Gresham, co-founder of Gresham Smith, dies at age 88

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Batey M. Gresham, one of the founders of Gresham Smith, has passed away at age 88, the company announced on Monday. “Our hearts are heavy today,” Gresham Smith CEO Rodney Chester said in a news release. “Our firm, our profession and our communities have lost a leader who inspired and impacted so many. His long term influence is nearly impossible to measure, not just because he was one of our founders, but because his dedication, values and genuine love for both employees and clients truly defined our culture and what we stand for as a firm. We all owe Batey and his wife, Ann, a debt of gratitude for a lifetime of service.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big City#Metro Police Academy
WSMV

Man arrested after 19 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after police said they found about 19 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). Ladarious Demontae Evans, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver – a felony offense. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
wgnsradio.com

Local Coach at MTSU Arrested on DUI Charge Saturday Morning

MTSU Baseball Coach James Michael Toman of Murfreesboro was arrested on a DUI charge. The local coach was charged this past Saturday morning when he was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center around 1-AM. Toman was arrested by Officer Wilkens with the Murfreesboro Police Department. According to the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]

If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy