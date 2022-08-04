ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

August 5, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Alvin Joseph Ferrand, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for stalking. Rodriguez Larojus Slaughter, 42, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; racketeering. Cody Lee Guidry, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS schedule II.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Afternoon Storms Return Sunday With a Typical Pattern for Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Afternoon showers and storms once again made their presence known on Saturday. Sunday will feature more of the same afternoon activity, with perhaps a little less coverage due to our upper-level high pressure making its closest approach to the area. It will not be a washout by any means, so outdoor activities can still be held, just with an eye on the sky being necessary. You can track any storms that form with the first Alert Weather App. High temperatures again will hover close to 90, with areas that stay drier reaching the low 90′s. Low’s fall into the mid 70′s.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
theadvocate.com

L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
107 JAMZ

Glenda Duplichan Benefit in Westlake Saturday

The Glenda Duplichan Benefit will take place tomorrow in Westlake at the KC Hall located at 1515 Garfield Road. Sadly, the need for the benefit has changed. Glenda was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago and began her fight. As she fought harder and harder and went through chemo, it was all too much for her. Cancer spread and grew as she still held on. Until she couldn't any longer.
WESTLAKE, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act

Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Heath Schroyer
KPLC TV

Potential heavy showers with thunderstorms today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances today are at 80% overall. Most of the action this morning looks to be Cameron Parish. Some showers are popping up along the coast already. Peak time for showers in Lake Charles is between noon and 4 p.m. Most of the potential activity...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTAL

Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities continue to search for Oakdale man wanted in shooting

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities continue to search for an Oakdale man wanted in a Friday shooting. Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle says Malcolm Pugh, 21, of Oakdale, is being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male around 3 p.m....
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report: Aug. 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 6, 2022. Diontay Anthony Thurman, 29, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; obstruction of justice. Jonah Michael Lastrapes, 23 Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles officer arrested for stalking, malfeasance in office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An officer with the Lake Charles Police Department has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office. Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Police Chief Shawn Caldwell. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $49,500. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on bond.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Police searching for suspect in Oakdale shooting

The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon that left another man in critical condition. Police Chief Chad Doyle said police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Malcolm Pugh, 21, in connection with the shooting which occurred during an altercation around 3 p.m. Friday in the street on Arkansas Avenue near La. 372.
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Oakdale police searching for attempted murder suspect

Oakdale, La. (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man suspected of attempted second-degree murder. Police say Malcolm Pugh, 21, should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Pugh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Oakdale police at (318) 335-0290.
OAKDALE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kevin Joseph Chambers, 42, 1128 N. Prater St. — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,500. Nhan Minh Le, 40, 700 Dianne Lane — criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; prohibited activities, racketeering. Calvin Timothy Clifton, 55, Converse, Texas...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: LCPD sergeant charged with stalking, malfeasance

A Lake Charles Police sergeant has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office. Chief Deputy Franklin Fondel said Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested Wednesday afternoon as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Fondel said through statements and evidence obtained, detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Nevels.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Pointing it at Someone During an Argument

Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Pointing it at Someone During an Argument. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that James J. Julian, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. for illegal possession of a firearm. Julian was sentenced to 84 months (7 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Homicide cause of death for man discovered in 11th Street home

The death of a man found in a home at 1118 11th St. on Wednesday has been ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel. Police were called to the residence at about 2:44 p.m. Wednesday after family members of Deshotel requested a wellness check. Upon arrival, a family member of Deshotel told officers he had found him deceased inside the residence, Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said in a statement to the American Press.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

