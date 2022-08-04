Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Afternoon showers and storms once again made their presence known on Saturday. Sunday will feature more of the same afternoon activity, with perhaps a little less coverage due to our upper-level high pressure making its closest approach to the area. It will not be a washout by any means, so outdoor activities can still be held, just with an eye on the sky being necessary. You can track any storms that form with the first Alert Weather App. High temperatures again will hover close to 90, with areas that stay drier reaching the low 90′s. Low’s fall into the mid 70′s.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO