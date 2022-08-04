Read on crescentcitysports.com
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Charles’ Got Talent: Contestants will take the stage Saturday
Along with brewing their own beer – about 20 on tap – the Crying Eagle Brewing Company is brewing up some heady enthusiasm for its second annual Lake Charles’ Got Talent competition. The fun takes place Saturday, August 6, 7 p.m to 10 p.m. “We’ve had a...
August 5, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Alvin Joseph Ferrand, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for stalking. Rodriguez Larojus Slaughter, 42, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; racketeering. Cody Lee Guidry, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS schedule II.
Meteorologist Donald Jones Will Join Mikey O Tomorrow Aftertoon
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles will be live on the air with Mikey O tomorrow afternoon. We'll talk about what's causing the crazy hot summer in SWLA and the Gulf of Mexico loop current and what that means for the remainder of the hurricane season for our area.
KPLC TV
Afternoon Storms Return Sunday With a Typical Pattern for Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Afternoon showers and storms once again made their presence known on Saturday. Sunday will feature more of the same afternoon activity, with perhaps a little less coverage due to our upper-level high pressure making its closest approach to the area. It will not be a washout by any means, so outdoor activities can still be held, just with an eye on the sky being necessary. You can track any storms that form with the first Alert Weather App. High temperatures again will hover close to 90, with areas that stay drier reaching the low 90′s. Low’s fall into the mid 70′s.
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
Glenda Duplichan Benefit in Westlake Saturday
The Glenda Duplichan Benefit will take place tomorrow in Westlake at the KC Hall located at 1515 Garfield Road. Sadly, the need for the benefit has changed. Glenda was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago and began her fight. As she fought harder and harder and went through chemo, it was all too much for her. Cancer spread and grew as she still held on. Until she couldn't any longer.
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
KPLC TV
Be Who God Created You To Be Fashion Show inspires young girls in the community
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fashion show to empower young girls was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday evening. The Be Who God Created You To Be Empowerment Fashion Show had categories for athletic wear, casual wear, dressy, and formal wear. “So this is the Be Who...
KPLC TV
Potential heavy showers with thunderstorms today
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances today are at 80% overall. Most of the action this morning looks to be Cameron Parish. Some showers are popping up along the coast already. Peak time for showers in Lake Charles is between noon and 4 p.m. Most of the potential activity...
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
KPLC TV
Authorities continue to search for Oakdale man wanted in shooting
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities continue to search for an Oakdale man wanted in a Friday shooting. Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle says Malcolm Pugh, 21, of Oakdale, is being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male around 3 p.m....
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report: Aug. 6, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 6, 2022. Diontay Anthony Thurman, 29, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; obstruction of justice. Jonah Michael Lastrapes, 23 Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles officer arrested for stalking, malfeasance in office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An officer with the Lake Charles Police Department has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office. Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Police Chief Shawn Caldwell. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $49,500. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on bond.
Lake Charles American Press
Police searching for suspect in Oakdale shooting
The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon that left another man in critical condition. Police Chief Chad Doyle said police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Malcolm Pugh, 21, in connection with the shooting which occurred during an altercation around 3 p.m. Friday in the street on Arkansas Avenue near La. 372.
KPLC TV
Oakdale police searching for attempted murder suspect
Oakdale, La. (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man suspected of attempted second-degree murder. Police say Malcolm Pugh, 21, should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Pugh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Oakdale police at (318) 335-0290.
Lake Charles American Press
8/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kevin Joseph Chambers, 42, 1128 N. Prater St. — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,500. Nhan Minh Le, 40, 700 Dianne Lane — criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; prohibited activities, racketeering. Calvin Timothy Clifton, 55, Converse, Texas...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: LCPD sergeant charged with stalking, malfeasance
A Lake Charles Police sergeant has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office. Chief Deputy Franklin Fondel said Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested Wednesday afternoon as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Fondel said through statements and evidence obtained, detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Nevels.
KPLC TV
Neighbors in shock after 11th St. man’s death ruled a homicide
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The death of a man found inside a home on the 1100 block of 11th Street Wednesday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Officers visited the home in reference to a welfare concern around 2:44 p.m., according to police....
Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Pointing it at Someone During an Argument
Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Pointing it at Someone During an Argument. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that James J. Julian, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. for illegal possession of a firearm. Julian was sentenced to 84 months (7 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Homicide cause of death for man discovered in 11th Street home
The death of a man found in a home at 1118 11th St. on Wednesday has been ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel. Police were called to the residence at about 2:44 p.m. Wednesday after family members of Deshotel requested a wellness check. Upon arrival, a family member of Deshotel told officers he had found him deceased inside the residence, Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said in a statement to the American Press.
