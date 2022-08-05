ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, KS

KSNT News

Topeka murder suspects make first court appearance

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people connected to a Topeka motel murder made their first appearance in court, on Monday morning. Both Andre Quinton and Cassie Holden faced a judge in Shawnee County Court. They were arrested in connection to a murder that took place on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn in Topeka. Topeka Police […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Inmate killed at Lansing prison

A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
LANSING, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. woman with suspended license was transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30a.m. August 4, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 56 Highway just south of the Lyndon exit for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Wichita Eagle

Prisoner killed Sunday at Kansas correctional facility, KDOC reports

The death of a prisoner at Lansing Correctional Facility is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Fred Patterson III, 56, was killed Sunday at the eastern Kansas prison, according to the department. The “apparent” cause of death is homicide, KDOC said in a news...
LANSING, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
ATCHISON, KS
Hays Post

Police ask for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a person of interest. Just before 11p.m. August 4, 2022, police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka in response to the report of an individual who had arrived suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

2 juveniles shot, killed in Raytown

Suspect in Ohio quadruple homicide arrested in Lawrence, Kan. A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night. "We're ready": Chiefs fans prepare for new season as St. Joseph hosts Family Fun Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ready for redemption...
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader

JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
Great Bend Post

Police make arrest in ‘Value Them Both’ church vandalism

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism that included political messages the day before election day at two churches in Lawrence including Victory Bible Church in the 1900 Block of Massachusetts Street have made an arrest. According to a social media report from the Lawrence Police Department, investigators worked...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Carbondale officer assaulted during domestic battery call

CARBONDALE (KSNT) – Two people were taken into custody by the Carbondale Police Department during a domestic battery call on Monday. According to the CPD, officers and Osage County EMS were sent to the 500 bock of North 4th Street on Monday, Aug. 1, on reports of domestic battery. Upon arrival, the officers contacted the […]
CARBONDALE, KS
LJWORLD

Jury convicts Lawrence man on attempted murder charges; he says he became violent after smoking synthetic marijuana laced with PCP

A Douglas County jury convicted a man on Friday on two counts of attempted murder and multiple other charges for a shooting that occurred in 2020. Charles Darnell Thomas II, 37, was facing four counts of attempted second-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated battery, and three felony counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. The charges stem from an incident on July 8, 2020, in the 1900 block of East 19th Street, when Thomas is alleged to have beaten his pregnant girlfriend with a gun before firing the gun at the woman, his friend, and two of the children in the trailer they shared.
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Minor injuries for man hit by train in downtown Emporia

Emporia Police officers say a man hit by a train in downtown Emporia on Sunday was extremely fortunate. Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms says the man was walking across the Merchant Street crossing when he dropped his cigarette as an eastbound train was approaching. The train hit the man at low speed and stopped near the Commercial Street crossing.
EMPORIA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Topeka Woman Arrested For Murder Of Topeka Man In Chanute

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.
CHANUTE, KS
JC Post

Kansas officer exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities issued a public safety bulletin after a police officer was hospitalized following a traffic stop. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police in Osawatomie conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of First Street, according to Police Chief David Stuteville. During the encounter with suspects...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
