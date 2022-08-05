ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Reunites With Rollins and Carisi on Set

By Suzanne Halliburton
 4 days ago
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
