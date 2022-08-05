‘Great people live there’: York Co. woman & others donate to Kentucky flood victims

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are more than car repairs at Sun City Automotive in Fort Mill these days.

Now, folks in York County can drop off donations for Kentucky Flood victims.

“It’s all gone. I mean, it just breaks your heart,” Sandy Gardner said, who spearheads the initiative with her best friend and the Rock Hill NAPA automotive location.

She grew up in Greenup county, just a few counties from where the flooding happened. Although she moved away, she still considers them neighbors.

“Knowing the towns and the counties where this is happening, it’s such great people that live there, they don’t have a much, to begin with, and to lose their homes, their possessions, everything that they’ve had all their life. I mean all their memories, their pictures, photo albums. I mean, it’s devastating,” she said.

Donations started pouring in on Monday after Gardner posted on Facebook asking for help on Sunday.

She was shocked at the community’s response.

So far, they’ve raised an estimated $6,000 in cash donations and several truckloads of water and food.

“Even if it’s just a bag of soap or a package of diapers, it doesn’t have to be anything grand, but together when you had all of that up, it really does make a difference,” Gardner said.

Heather Chinn and her 6-year-old daughter Xia have been instrumental in dropping off donations for people who can’t. They’ve made three trips in two days and recently dropped off two diaper genies.

“We’re doing a really good job,” Xia said.

“It’s been very encouraging to see that there are some nice people out there that really understand what it means to help other people,” Heather Chinn said.

Gardner says they plan to take this batch of donations to Kentucky sometime this week. But she says just because they’re taking them to Kentucky doesn’t mean the contributions will stop — she’s encouraging people to continue to give if they can.

“I will find a way to get every donation to Kentucky!”

Here’s where you can find information on where you can donate.

Chester First Church of Nazarene is also collecting donations.

