fox2detroit.com
19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help identifying gas station assault suspect, officials say
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help identifying the suspect involved in a gas station assault, officials say. Police say the assault took place at 6599 Van Dyke Avenue in Detroit. Officials say the incident occurred on Thursday (Aug. 4) around 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked...
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings
Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
Macomb County man in custody in connection with Saturday morning mass shooting in Detroit; other mass shooting still unsolved
A Macomb County man has been arrested in connection with one of two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday that left three people dead and nine others injured.
WATCH: Detroit police looking for man caught on video slashing tires
Detroit police are asking for tips after a man was spotted on a Project Green Light camera slashing someone’s tires on the city’s northwest side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
44-year-old man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog through window, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A 44-year-old man was arrested for shooting his neighbor’s dog through the window, Detroit police said. The incident happened at 10:58 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Roselawn Street, according to authorities. Officials said they were called to the scene after shots were fired during...
WNEM
Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash
BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run. The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit shootings: 5 killed, 19 wounded in second consecutive violent weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For the second straight weekend, Detroit Police were responding to multiple shootings that killed a total of 5 people and injured at least 19 others. The first weekend in August was a lot like the last weekend of July: multiple shootings across the city and several people killed by gunshots.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog through window
DETROIT – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot his neighbor’s dog through a window in Detroit on Sunday, police said. Officers were called to a report of shots fired at 10:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 12600 block of Roselawn Street in Detroit, WDIV Local 4 reports.
Detroit News
2 hurt when fleeing car runs off road, catches fire, rolls down embankment in Livonia
A driver and his passenger were injured Monday after leading state and Detroit police on a chase through western Wayne County, investigators said. Troopers responded around 5 p.m. to help Detroit officers pursuing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 96 near Merriman. Someone inside the car was wanted for a homicide, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter.
fox2detroit.com
Two mass shootings in Detroit leave 3 dead, 9 injured over violent weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police continue to manage gun violence in the city after two mass shootings occurred within 12 hours of each other this weekend. Two people were killed at a known drug house on Saratoga Street Saturday morning, while another died on Andover Street later in the evening. Nine people were also injured amid the gunfire.
Detroit News
Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting
Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
Another violent Saturday in Detroit sees at least a dozen people shot, including two mass shootings
Police are investigating after another deadly weekend in Detroit. At least a dozen people were shot in three separate incidents, including two apparent mass shootings on Saturday.
fox2detroit.com
Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
fox2detroit.com
Quadruple murder suspect found dead in Wayne County Jail while awaiting trial
SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of killing four people in Sumpter Township in 2020 was found dead in his Wayne County Jail cell Saturday morning. Family of the victims said Raymond Bailey was awaiting trial after a court delay this summer. He was charged with the murders of sisters Laura and Sarah Tanner and their cousins, brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What can be done to combat gun violence in Detroit? Former police chief Ike McKinnon weighs in
DETROIT – Two separate mass shootings happened in Detroit last weekend. The first shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Five people were shot at a known drug house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue. Two people were killed. The second shooting happened during a dice game on Andover Street....
Suspect expected to be charged after Wyandotte teen shot to death near Detroit Metro Airport
A Wyandotte teenager is dead and a suspect is expected to face charges after a shooting south of Detroit Metro Airport early Saturday morning. Huron Township police officials say they got a call around 3:30 a.m. about a shooting about a mile from DTW
The Oakland Press
Man set free after spending 15 years in prison sues Oakland County, jailhouse informants, others
A man who served 15 years in prison for a house fire that killed five children yet was exonerated last fall is suing Oakland County, detectives and the assistant prosecutor involved in the case, and the three jailhouse informants who testified against him. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 4 in U.S....
Oakland County man arrested with military smoke grenade, stolen pistol in car
An Oakland County man has been arrested after Michigan State Police found a military smoke grenade inside his car during a traffic stop on Detroit’s northwest side Saturday night.
The Oakland Press
Man found dead in Pontiac park
Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
