ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers to honor Vin Scully in pre-game ceremony

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zsDb_0h5NDALE00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully in a ceremony before Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster died Tuesday at age 94. He called games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years as the longest tenured broadcaster in any pro sport.

Scully will be commemorated at various locations around Dodger Stadium as well.

Behind the press box named for him, the “I’ll Miss You” banner from his last game at the stadium in 2016 will be on display. Some of his World Series rings will be displayed starting Aug. 19.

In the lobby, a tribute to Scully will be added to the display case.

The Dodgers are wearing a black patch featuring a microphone and the name ‘VIN’ on their jerseys for the rest of the season.

The Scully family is suggesting donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Catholic Athletes for Christ, two charities he supported. Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors Stephen Siller, a Brooklyn firefighter who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Athletics host the Angels on 3-game home slide

Los Angeles Angels (47-63, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-69, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-7, 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 152 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -182, Athletics +154; over/under is 6...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-65, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-59, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Pirates +136; over/under is 9 runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Rays pitching coach injured on visit to mound

DETROIT (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays already have 15 players on the injured list. Now pitching coach Kyle Snyder might be on the shelf, too. Snyder injured himself walking toward the mound to visit ace Shane McClanahan during the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. The 44-year-old Snyder had to return to the dugout, and manager Kevin Cash went out to speak with McClanahan instead. “He pulled a calf muscle — pulled it, strained it, popped it — we haven’t gotten the final injury report yet,” Cash said. “I had to step up.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Brooklyn, NY
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Dodgers, Mets make post-trade deadline statements

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets mostly ceded the spotlight at the trade deadline. Then they played like they didn’t need much help. The Dodgers swept a three-game series against San Diego to take a 15 1/2-game lead in the NL West, and the Mets took four of five from Atlanta to move 6 1/2 up on the Braves in the NL East. That was after the Padres made serious waves at the deadline by acquiring Juan Soto, and the Braves added Jake Odorizzi and Raisel Iglesias. Los Angeles wasn’t all that active. The Dodgers took Joey Gallo off the Yankees’ hands but otherwise seemed content to lie low. Then they beat Soto, Manny Machado and the Padres three times by a combined 20-4. Los Angeles has won eight in a row and 30 of its last 35.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Yankees DH Matt Carpenter fractures left foot on foul ball

SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter broke his left foot Monday night when he fouled off a pitch against the Seattle Mariners and will be out indefinitely. Carpenter, wearing a protective boot in the Yankees’ clubhouse after their 9-4 win, said he’s hopeful he might only miss a month. But a timeline won’t be determined until he sees a foot specialist. “I don’t want to say a number because I just don’t know, but I’m holding out hope that it’ll be a situation where I could come back in the middle of September and can contribute towards a stretch run,” Carpenter said. “So we’ll see. I mean, that’s my mindset is that I’ll be back.” Carpenter fouled a slider from starter Logan Gilbert off the foot in the first inning. The left-handed hitter was briefly checked by manager Aaron Boone, but finished the at-bat and struck out swinging on the next pitch.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Suarez strikes out 8, outduels Irvin as Angels edge A's 1-0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — José Suarez added a second changeup to his pitching repertoire this season and it has given him “100% confidence” to offer batters different looks. He certainly kept the Oakland Athletics off balance all night. Suarez struck out eight over seven superb innings to outpitch fellow lefty Cole Irvin, and the Los Angeles Angels edged the A’s 1-0 on Monday. Luis Rengifo homered in the first and it held up to provide dear friend Suarez with just enough support.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Christ
The Associated Press

Wood, Giants beat slumping Padres 1-0 after overturned call

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Not all the San Francisco Giants were convinced they had nailed Brandon Drury at the plate, although they were certain of one thing — catcher Joey Bart made one heck of a pick and tag to deny the San Diego Padres what would have been the tying run. Alex Wood held San Diego to three singles in 6 1/3 innings and the Giants benefited from an overturned call at the plate to beat the sputtering Padres 1-0 Monday night. Drury was originally called safe as he slid headfirst into the plate on Kim Ha-seong’s double into the left field corner with one out in the seventh. But Bart popped up from his tag and motioned to the dugout to challenge the play. The Giants did and the call was overturned to thunderous boos from the sellout crowd of 40,686. There was a slight delay as some fans threw trash onto the field, prompting a warning from the PA announcer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy