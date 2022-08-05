Nebraska game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Cornhuskers' 2022 season

Read on saturdaytradition.com
saturdaytradition.com
Ochaun Mathis, Stephon Wynn impressed with culture, leadership at Nebraska
Ochaun Mathis and Stephon Wynn had some thoughts on their new home. Mathis was an edge rusher with TCU before moving to Lincoln. Wynn is another defensive lineman from Alabama. Mathis recorded 45 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks for the Horned Frogs as a senior. He was...
Top Nebraska Football Target Has Telling Admission On Recruitment
The top college football recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2023 class is four-star athlete Malachi Coleman. But the last few top in-state recruits have been hesitant to take their talents to Lincoln. In a recent interview, Coleman had a rather telling statement on his mentality as he...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska DB Tommi Hill on B1G football: 'If I get hurt, I get hurt'
Nebraska picked up a transfer from DB Tommi Hill out of Arizona State in December of 2021. Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha-World Herald sat down with him and talked about what it’s been like so far. Hill revealed that is playing with the starters in practice. However, he stated...
saturdaytradition.com
Tommi Hill, new DB for Nebraska, leaving great impression on DB coach Travis Fisher
Tommi Hill transferred to Nebraska this offseason after starting his career at Arizona State. Now, the former 4-star prospect is hoping to carve out a key role with the Huskers. So far, Hill is also leaving a great impression on DB coach Travis Fisher. According to Drake Keeler with Hail...
Kearney Hub
From C-2 to DI, Colton Feist is primed to make an impact on Nebraska's defense
Coming from Class C-2 football at Yutan, Colton Feist could make a play while out of position in high school. That changed when he got to Nebraska. Feist recalls playing nose tackle on NU’s scout team against offensive lineman that outweighed him by 50 pounds. “I’m like, ‘Well, I...
saturdaytradition.com
Malachi Coleman, top-ranked recruit in Nebraska, Husker target: 'I don’t want to go somewhere that doesn’t know how to get it done'
Malachi Coleman is the top-ranked recruit in the state of Nebraska in the 2023 cycle. It would be a significant recruiting win for Scott Frost’s program if the Cornhuskers can fend off the likes of Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC and others to sign Coleman. A recent quote from Coleman, however, shows that he won’t put state pride ahead of program success.
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away
(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
saturdaytradition.com
Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away
Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
saturdaytradition.com
Timmy Bleekrode, new Nebraska kicker, setting high standards for 2022
Timmy Bleekrode is looking to have a strong mentality and performance in 2022, something Nebraska did not have at the position last season. The Huskers had 15 total players transferred from other programs in the 2022 recruiting class, including Bleekrode transferring in from Furman. This past season for Furman, Bleekrode...
What’s Bugging Andy? Nebraska. Again.
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy tries to get to the bottom of why Nebraska was the final home game for Iowa to sell out.
KETV.com
Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Husker Isaiah Roby spent the weekend in Lincoln hosting his second annual hoops camp. The two day camp was open to boys and girls between fourth and 10th grade. Close to one hundred players attended the morning portion of Sunday’s camp, learning from Roby and...
waynedailynews.com
Senior American Legion Central Plains Baseball Regional Results
RAPID CITY, SD – It came down to another rematch of the two Nebraska Senior American Legion Class A baseball teams deciding the Central Plains Regional Tournament. From Fitzgerald Stadium at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark in Rapid City, South Dakota, eight teams across five states represented the Central Plains Region.
doniphanherald.com
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
KETV.com
Creighton Prep heading to American Legion World Series
RAPID CITY, S.D. — By the end of Sunday, a team from Omaha would be heading to the American Legion World Series. Whether that team would be Creighton Prep or Millard South came down to a game two matchup in the American Legion Central Plains Regional. Millard South beat...
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
York News-Times
Casey Thompson is blending two worlds: his Native history and love of football
Casey Thompson is playing for himself and Nebraska football, yes, but also Native generations before him and ones ahead of him that can still be inspired by what is possible, writes Evan Bland.
klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
wnax.com
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
WOWT
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
