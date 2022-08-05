Read on news.hamlethub.com
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
WCSU opens new Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, a statewide service for public schools
In response to an ever-growing need for safety and mental health support programs in public schools, Western Connecticut State University has opened the Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, housed in White Hall on its Midtown campus, 181 White St., Danbury, under the Education and Educational Psychology Department.
SHU Partners with Yale New Haven Health for Student Health Care
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University is partnering with Yale New Haven Health’s Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) to provide student health care. This arrangement will mean expanded health services available to all SHU students. Effective August 15, students will receive their health services at Yale New Haven Health’s state-of-the-art Park...
Greenwich Superintendent Appoints Matthew Cerruto Assistant Principal at Parkway School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mr. Matthew Cerruto as assistant principal at Parkway School, effective immediately. Mr. Cerruto replaces Mrs. Cindy Boucard, who departed GPS at the end of this past school year for an administrative role in a district closer to her new home.
Mercury Marketing Communications Promotes, Adds Staff
STAMFORD, CT/August 8, 2022 – Mercury Marketing Communications, Inc., a boutique marketing and public relations agency based in Stamford, is pleased to announce changes to its professional staff. On its public relations team, the agency promoted Thomas Renner to Senior Account Executive and added Katherine Bonamo as an Assistant...
Services planned for Wilton resident Tony Ragusa, 91
Anthony J. “Tony” Ragusa of Wilton, CT age 91 entered eternal rest on August 4th, 2022, at Danbury Hospital after a brief illness. Anthony was born on October 12th, 1930, to Salvatore Ragusa and Josephine Varbaro Ragusa in Port Chester, NY. He is survived by his wife Andrea...
Ridgefield Public Schools Announces New Food Service Provider
Ridgefield Public Schools (RPS) announced this week that they have contracted with Aramark to be the District’s new food service provider. Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this decision. RPS’s new Director of Food Service, Eric Nickelson has worked for Aramark...
Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will sell homemade cookies at Tuesday's Chirp concert to support the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer
Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will be selling homemade cookies on behalf of the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer on Tuesday night, August 9 from 6 to 8pm at the CHIRP concert in Ballard Park. You can find Tyler by CVS park entrance where you can purchase some sweet treats to enjoy during the concert (while helping children in need).
Voting Guide to Primary Election in Ridgefield
ERMS - SRMS - YANITY GYM. Please note: you must be registered in the Democratic or Republican Party to vote. *Stephanie Thomas (endorsed) *Erick Russell (endorsed) *Themis Klarides (endorsed) Leora R. Levy. Peter Lumaj. Congress. *Jayme Stevenson (endorsed) Michael Ted Goldstein. Secretary of State. *Dominic Rapini. Brock Weber. Terrie E....
Izzy Beresin, former manager of Bargain World of Danbury, has died
Isadore "Izzy" Beresin, husband of the late Esther "Sibby" Beresin, manager of the former Bargain World of Danbury, died on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in his 100th year. Funeral services will be private and at the direction of the family. A Celebration of Life will be announced.
Danbury Proton Petition and Press Conference on August 10 at City Hall
On July 29, Danbury Proton submitted a formal Petition for Reconsideration imploring the State Office of Health Strategy to engage in a dialogue to address any concerns about their Certificate Of Need application, which they denied on July 14. Next Wednesday, August 10 at 2:30 pm, the City of Danbury...
Primary information for Bethel voters
A Primary is a voting event when members of a political party select their candidates for the November election. The State Primary will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9 in Bethel. You must be registered in the Democratic or Republican Party to vote. View the Ballots. Find your polling location...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Fresh Start Laundry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fresh Start...
"Project Cabaret" Classes For Youth Offered by NPT
Fairfield, CT - Project Cabaret. Think: “Project Runway” in a class that guides you in “creating your own” cabaret show with other performers!. Six weeks of group classes and a spectacular final ensemble cabaret performance that you helped to create!. New Paradigm Theatre continues to push...
Westport Voters Guide to Primaries Tomorrow
Republican and Democratic Primaries will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, August 8. Find out if we received your absentee ballot here: https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx. Find election results by Election, then Town here: https://ctemspublic.pcctg.net/#/selectTown. See hourly poll figures here: Registration Statistics (RTM Districts) View the Ballots. Hours and Locations. As with any election, voting...
HUGE Summer Clearance Sale at Hutton's in Ridgefield!
Hutton's Fine Men's Wear HUGE Summer Clearance SALE with up to 50% off seasonal items!. Incredible summer-weather attire is being offered at up to 50% off! Shop top brands like Viyella, Brax, Raffi, Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, and more!. Shop local and look dapper! Stop into Hutton's soon to take advantage...
Wilton Pedestrian Bridge Construction Closings This Week
Construction for the Pedestrian Bridge Project is scheduled to begin the week of August 8, 2022. The Pedestrian Bridge project consists of building a bridge connecting the Wilton Train Station on Station Road to the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) on the opposite side of the river and improvements to the NRVT leading into Wilton Center.
Sandy Hook Promise Co-founder and World-class Musician performs for the first time since 12/14/12 - A Father's Promise: The Concert this Saturday
Sandy Hook Promise co-founder Mark Barden is a world-class musician who lost his passion for making music when his son Daniel was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy on December 14, 2012. In the years since, Mark and his family have been on an incredible journey filled with inspiration, perseverance and, mostly, love.
Brookfield Voting Information for Tomorrow's Democratic and Republican Primaries
The State Democratic and Republican Primaries are tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9. Voting is from 6am to 8pm DEMOCRATIC AND. Please note: CONNECTICUT HAS CLOSED PRIMARIES. YOU MUST BE AN ENROLLED MEMBER OF EITHER THE DEMOCRATIC OR REPUBLICAN PARTY TO VOTE IN THESE PRIMARIES. View sample ballots. **DISTRICT 1**. NEW VOTING...
