Bethel, CT

hamlethub.com

WCSU opens new Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, a statewide service for public schools

In response to an ever-growing need for safety and mental health support programs in public schools, Western Connecticut State University has opened the Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, housed in White Hall on its Midtown campus, 181 White St., Danbury, under the Education and Educational Psychology Department.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

SHU Partners with Yale New Haven Health for Student Health Care

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University is partnering with Yale New Haven Health’s Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) to provide student health care. This arrangement will mean expanded health services available to all SHU students. Effective August 15, students will receive their health services at Yale New Haven Health’s state-of-the-art Park...
TRUMBULL, CT
hamlethub.com

Mercury Marketing Communications Promotes, Adds Staff

STAMFORD, CT/August 8, 2022 – Mercury Marketing Communications, Inc., a boutique marketing and public relations agency based in Stamford, is pleased to announce changes to its professional staff. On its public relations team, the agency promoted Thomas Renner to Senior Account Executive and added Katherine Bonamo as an Assistant...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Wilton resident Tony Ragusa, 91

Anthony J. “Tony” Ragusa of Wilton, CT age 91 entered eternal rest on August 4th, 2022, at Danbury Hospital after a brief illness. Anthony was born on October 12th, 1930, to Salvatore Ragusa and Josephine Varbaro Ragusa in Port Chester, NY. He is survived by his wife Andrea...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Public Schools Announces New Food Service Provider

Ridgefield Public Schools (RPS) announced this week that they have contracted with Aramark to be the District’s new food service provider. Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this decision. RPS’s new Director of Food Service, Eric Nickelson has worked for Aramark...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will sell homemade cookies at Tuesday's Chirp concert to support the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer

Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will be selling homemade cookies on behalf of the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer on Tuesday night, August 9 from 6 to 8pm at the CHIRP concert in Ballard Park. You can find Tyler by CVS park entrance where you can purchase some sweet treats to enjoy during the concert (while helping children in need).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Voting Guide to Primary Election in Ridgefield

ERMS - SRMS - YANITY GYM. Please note: you must be registered in the Democratic or Republican Party to vote. *Stephanie Thomas (endorsed) *Erick Russell (endorsed) *Themis Klarides (endorsed) Leora R. Levy. Peter Lumaj. Congress. *Jayme Stevenson (endorsed) Michael Ted Goldstein. Secretary of State. *Dominic Rapini. Brock Weber. Terrie E....
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Izzy Beresin, former manager of Bargain World of Danbury, has died

Isadore "Izzy" Beresin, husband of the late Esther "Sibby" Beresin, manager of the former Bargain World of Danbury, died on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in his 100th year. Funeral services will be private and at the direction of the family. A Celebration of Life will be announced.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Proton Petition and Press Conference on August 10 at City Hall

On July 29, Danbury Proton submitted a formal Petition for Reconsideration imploring the State Office of Health Strategy to engage in a dialogue to address any concerns about their Certificate Of Need application, which they denied on July 14. Next Wednesday, August 10 at 2:30 pm, the City of Danbury...
hamlethub.com

Primary information for Bethel voters

A Primary is a voting event when members of a political party select their candidates for the November election. The State Primary will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9 in Bethel. You must be registered in the Democratic or Republican Party to vote. View the Ballots. Find your polling location...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Fresh Start Laundry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fresh Start...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

"Project Cabaret" Classes For Youth Offered by NPT

Fairfield, CT - Project Cabaret. Think: “Project Runway” in a class that guides you in “creating your own” cabaret show with other performers!. Six weeks of group classes and a spectacular final ensemble cabaret performance that you helped to create!. New Paradigm Theatre continues to push...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport Voters Guide to Primaries Tomorrow

Republican and Democratic Primaries will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, August 8. Find out if we received your absentee ballot here: https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx. Find election results by Election, then Town here: https://ctemspublic.pcctg.net/#/selectTown. See hourly poll figures here: Registration Statistics (RTM Districts) View the Ballots. Hours and Locations. As with any election, voting...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

HUGE Summer Clearance Sale at Hutton's in Ridgefield!

Hutton's Fine Men's Wear HUGE Summer Clearance SALE with up to 50% off seasonal items!. Incredible summer-weather attire is being offered at up to 50% off! Shop top brands like Viyella, Brax, Raffi, Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, and more!. Shop local and look dapper! Stop into Hutton's soon to take advantage...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Pedestrian Bridge Construction Closings This Week

Construction for the Pedestrian Bridge Project is scheduled to begin the week of August 8, 2022. The Pedestrian Bridge project consists of building a bridge connecting the Wilton Train Station on Station Road to the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) on the opposite side of the river and improvements to the NRVT leading into Wilton Center.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Sandy Hook Promise Co-founder and World-class Musician performs for the first time since 12/14/12 - A Father's Promise: The Concert this Saturday

Sandy Hook Promise co-founder Mark Barden is a world-class musician who lost his passion for making music when his son Daniel was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy on December 14, 2012. In the years since, Mark and his family have been on an incredible journey filled with inspiration, perseverance and, mostly, love.
FAIRFIELD, CT

